Thermoforming Plastic Global Market Projected To Reach $70.85 Billion By 2028: Driven By Consumer Durables And Technological Innovations

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thermoforming Plastic Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The global thermoforming plastic market has shown significant growth, expanding from a valuation of $48.76 billion in 2023 to a forecasted $52.13 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 6.9%. This growth trajectory is expected to continue, with the market size reaching $70.85 billion by 2028, representing a CAGR of 8.0%. Factors contributing to this robust growth include rising consumer product demand, particularly in durable goods, and advancements in sectors such as medical, retail, and food packaging.
Key Drivers and Regional Insights
The market is experiencing dynamic growth due to the increasing need for consumer durables and a significant shift in the retail landscape towards e-commerce. The incorporation of innovative technologies, such as 3D printing for the development of thermoforming molds and templates, is also propelling the market forward. The Asia-Pacific region is identified as the fastest-growing region, with extensive market progress expected in the forecast period.
Expansion of Online Retail and Demand for Packaged Food
A surge in the online retail sector has greatly influenced the demand for reliable and secure packaging solutions, resulting in increased applications of thermoforming plastic. The packaging industry's role in preserving product integrity during the distribution process is critical, thus bolstering the market growth.
Technological Advancements and Strategic Industry Moves
Innovation remains at the forefront of market expansion with companies introducing cutting-edge solutions. Recent strategic acquisitions, such as Coral Products' acquisition of Alma Products, highlight the industry's foresight and commitment to catering to specialized market niches.
Application Spectrum and Materials
The versatility of thermoforming plastic is evident in its wide range of applications, from healthcare and medical to automotive and construction. The market utilizes a diverse array of materials, including polyethylene, polypropylene, polystyrene, and bio-degradable polymers, to meet varying industry requirements.
Market Composition and Value Definition
The market comprises high-impact polystyrene (HIPS) and polyethylene terephthalate sales. The published values represent 'factory gate' figures, denoting the value of goods sold directly from manufacturers or creators. The stated market values encompass the revenues businesses earn from their marketed goods and/or services within the specified market segment and geography. The global thermoforming plastic market is demonstrating unwavering growth with projections for continued expansion through 2028. This market enhancement is fueled by several pivotal drivers and is poised to deliver a wide array of opportunities for various industries and regions across the globe.
Key Attributes
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 200
| Forecast Period
| 2024 - 2028
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
| $52.13 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
| $70.85 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 8.0%
| Regions Covered
| Global
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
Amcor plc Pactiv Evergreen Inc Berry Global Inc. Sonoco Products Company Huhtamaki Global Dart Container Corporation Sabert Corp D&W Fine Pack Graham Packaging Company Genpak LLC S.D. International Pvt. Ltd Europack Machines Pvt. Ltd Zibo Tianheng Nano New Materials Technology Co. Ltd. Shandong Top Leader Plastic Packing Co Ltd Indu Thermoformers Pvt. Ltd Dongguan DiTai Plastic Products CO. Ltd Pulixin Packaging Materials Plas Tech Ltd Thermoform Ltd Daventry Thermoforming Ltd DS Smith COEXPAN Kiefel GmbH Piovan Group AD Plastik Group FORTY Ina Plastics JV RosanPak Ltd Silgan Plastics Placon Corporation Fabri-Kal Corp Anchor Packaging Sealed Air Kruger Inc. Mondi Group Matritech S.A.C ACEBRI SABIC Innovative Plastics Takween Advanced Industries Co Al Wasl Pack Mapal Plastics Lovell Industries Sasol Polymers Berry Astrapak Powerking Plastics
For more information about this report visit
About ResearchAndMarkets
ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
Global Thermoforming Plastic Market
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN10042024004107003653ID1108080554
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.