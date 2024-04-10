Supplycore Inc. Awarded Fire And Emergency Services Equipment (F&ESE) Contract By Defense Logistics Agency

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) This contract provides fire and emergency services equipment and incidental services to the U.S. military and federal agencies worldwide

Rockford, Illinois, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SupplyCore, a supply chain integrator and small business federal defense contractor, has been awarded a contract for the Fire and Emergency Services Equipment (F&ESE) Tailored Logistics Support (TLS) Prime Vendor program for the U.S. military and federal agencies. This contract, awarded by the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is a multiple award contract and will be shared amongst seven companies; the maximum potential term of this contract is ten years (including options).

With vast experience in Government & Defense contracting and a deep knowledge of customers' needs, SupplyCore is a leading supply chain Prime Vendor. For 36 years, the company has helped the Department of Defense remain mission-ready both domestically and abroad.

Through this contract, SupplyCore's team will provide fire and emergency services equipment and support to federal civilian agencies and the military, including the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard. Products supported under this contract include, but are not limited to: hoses, hose fittings, nozzles, tools, fire extinguishers and other extinguishing agents, poles, ladders, rescue equipment, respiratory protective devices, regulators, uniforms, station training gear, turn out gear, first response and search and rescue supplies, decontamination equipment, detection equipment, protective clothing used for hazardous material (HAZMAT) and other emergency scenarios, communication equipment and tools, first responder equipment, training equipment, compressors, emergency egress and protective systems, pumps, generators, and storage, containment, and racking systems.

“Since 1987, SupplyCore has supported our troops worldwide in sustaining readiness,” said Peter Provenzano, President & CEO.“This contract allows us to extend our support through fire and emergency services equipment and meet mission critical requirements of our military and government customers.”

Under DLA's TLS program, customers can easily and quickly order competitively priced commercial, off-the-shelf, part-numbered items within the scope of the contract to support their mission. This F&ESE contract award is firm-fixed price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract.

SupplyCore is a long-standing Prime Vendor with DLA. Since 1998, DLA has named SupplyCore as an MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Operations) Prime Vendor. In 2021, DLA named SupplyCore as a Prime Vendor of two additional contracts: Special Operational Equipment TLS and Metals TLS. For more information about SupplyCore's solutions, visit .

About SupplyCore Inc.

SupplyCore supports the U.S. military, civilian agencies, and allied governments with a wide variety of facility and infrastructure supplies, repair parts, special use equipment, end items, heavy equipment, and fire and emergency services equipment necessary to support sustainment and maintain readiness. Through its market segments of Base Operations Supply, Tailored Logistics Support (TLS), and Weapon Systems Support, SupplyCore maintains fast, reliable, and cost-effective supply chains to meet program requirements and support customers worldwide. SupplyCore has been awarded several Prime Vendor contracts from the Defense Logistics Agency, including Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO); Heavy Equipment Procurement Program (HEPP), Metals TLS, Special Operational Equipment (SOE) TLS, and Fire and Emergency Services Equipment (F&ESE) TLS. In addition, SupplyCore supports several General Services Administration (GSA) schedules and is a single source solution for Foreign Military Sales and Direct Commercial Sales. For more information about SupplyCore and its 36-year history of supporting the warfighter, visit .

CONTACT: Nellie MillerSupplyCore Inc.815-972-4726...