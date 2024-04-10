Global Voice Prosthesis Devices Market Size To Worth USD 2.29 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 5.51%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Global Voice Prosthesis Devices Market Size was Valued at USD 1.34 Billion in 2023 and the Worldwide Voice Prosthesis Devices Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 2.29 Billion by 2033, according to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting. Companies covered: Andreas Fahl Medizintechnik-Vertrieb GmbH, HEIMOMED Heinze GmbH & Co. KG, Hood Laboratories, ICU Medical, Inc., InHealth Technologies, Innaumation Medical Devices Private Limited, Atos Medical, Luminaud, Inc., Servona GmbH, Teleflex Incorporated, and Others

New York, United States , April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Voice Prosthesis Devices Market Size is to Grow from USD 1.34 Billion in 2023 to USD 2.29 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.51% during projected period.





Voice prosthesis devices are specialized medical implants or prostheses that restore speech and voice function in people who have lost their natural voice as a consequence of laryngectomy or other vocal cord-related conditions. These devices are usually surgically implanted and create a pathway for air from the lungs to pass through the esophagus, allowing voice sounds to be produced. Furthermore, the market for voice prosthesis devices is rapidly expanding as medical technology advances, thereby improving the quality of life for people suffering from voice disorders. Voice prosthesis devices are medical implants or prostheses that restore voice function in people who have undergone laryngectomy or have vocal cord dysfunction. Also, as healthcare professionals and patients become more aware of the advantages of voice prosthesis devices, market revenue grows. However, many patients may be put off by the expensive cost of speech prosthetic systems. Also, the lack of reimbursement regulations for these devices in several countries has slowed market revenue development.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Voice Prosthesis Devices Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Indwelling, Non-Indwelling Voice Prosthesis), By Valve Type (Provox Valve, Blom-Singer Valve, Groningen Valve), By End-Use (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

The indwelling voice prosthesis segment is expected to grow at the fastest pace in the global voice prosthesis devices market during the forecast period.

Based on product, the global voice prosthesis devices market is divided into indwelling, and non-indwelling voice prosthesis. Among these, the indwelling voice prosthesis segment is expected to grow at the fastest pace in the global voice prosthesis devices market during the forecast period. Indwelling voice prosthesis devices are intended for long-term use and offer long-lasting voice restoration solutions following laryngectomy. These devices are typically made of biocompatible materials, such as silicone, and are designed to withstand the physiological stresses of normal speech production and swallowing.

Theprovox valve segment is expected to grow at the fastest pace in the global voice prosthesis devices market during the forecast period.

Based on the valve type, the global voice prosthesis devices market is divided into provox valve, blom-singer valve, and groningen valve. Among these, the provox valve segment is expected to grow at the fastest pace in the global voice prosthesis devices market during the forecast period. The provox valve is available in a variety of sizes, configurations, and options to accommodate each patient's anatomy, clinical preferences, and treatment goals. Healthcare providers can select the optimal provox valve size and fit based on patient characteristics such as tracheoesophageal puncture size, tissue elasticity, and surgical technique.

The hospital segment is expected to grow at the fastest pace in the global voice prosthesis devices market during the forecast period.

Based on end use, the global voice prosthesis devices market is divided into hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers. Among these, the hospital segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global voice prosthesis devices market during the forecast period. Specialized departments such as otolaryngology (ENT), head and neck surgery, and oncology offer comprehensive evaluations, surgical expertise, and rehabilitation services to patients undergoing laryngectomy and voice restoration with prosthesis devices, thereby promoting market segmentation.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global voice prosthesis devices market over the forecast period .

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global voice prosthesis devices market over the forecast period. The region has an advanced healthcare infrastructure that includes cutting-edge hospitals, specialized treatment centers, and academic medical institutions. Patients with laryngeal disorders can take advantage of the region's healthcare system, which includes advanced diagnostic technologies, surgical expertise, and rehabilitation services. The availability of advanced healthcare facilities and multidisciplinary care teams enables timely diagnosis, treatment, and rehabilitation with voice prosthetic devices.

Asia-Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global voice prosthesis devices market during the projected timeframe. Rising healthcare costs, an increase in laryngeal cancer prevalence, and improved healthcare facilities in developing countries such as China and India have all contributed to the growth. Additionally, the region's growing senior population is expected to drive market growth. Due to the large patient population and rapidly expanding healthcare industry, the Chinese vocal prosthesis device market is expected to expand significantly in the coming years.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global Voice Prosthesis Devices market include Andreas Fahl Medizintechnik-Vertrieb GmbH, HEIMOMED Heinze GmbH & Co. KG, Hood Laboratories, ICU Medical, Inc., InHealth Technologies, Innaumation Medical Devices Private Limited, Atos Medical, Luminaud, Inc., Servona GmbH, Teleflex Incorporated, and Others.

Recent Developments

In April 2022, Brainovative Labs introduced Vani, a smart voice prosthetic device.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Voice Prosthesis Devices Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Voice Prosthesis Devices Market, By Product



Indwelling Non-Indwelling Voice Prosthesis

Global Voice Prosthesis Devices Market, By Valve Type



Provox Valve

Blom-Singer Valve Groningen Valve

Global Voice Prosthesis Devices Market, By End-Use



Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Global Voice Prosthesis Devices Market, Regional Analysis



North America



US



Canada

Mexico

Europe



Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain



Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America



Brazil



Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa



UAE



Saudi Arabia



Qatar



South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

