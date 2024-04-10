(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Valeo 2021-2023 Insurance Practice Area Hourly Rate Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The Insurance Defense and Policyholder Law Firm Hourly Rate Report details the average hourly rates of both law firms representing insurance companies (Insurance Defense practice area) and policyholders by Position (Senior Partner - 25 years or more since graduation year, Partner - 24 years and less, Counsel, Senior Associate - 5 years or more and Associate - 4 years and less) of law firms in the AMLAW 200, NLJ 500 and other law firms.
This report gives users real-time insight into the rate differences between firms and practices especially insurance defense versus policyholder representation. The rate data and related details of this report were taken directly from the Valeo Attorney Hourly Rate and LPM Pricing Platform.
Key Topics Covered:
Section 1: Insurance Company Representation Rates
1.1. Insurance Company Representation - Litigation Court Rates 1.2. Insurance Company Representation - Bankruptcy Court Rates
Section 2: Policyholder Representation
2.1 Policyholder Representation - Litigation Court Rates
Companies Featured
Akerman LLP Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP Alston & Bird LLP ArentFox Schiff LLP Armstrong Teasdale LLP Baker & Hostetler LLP Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz, PC Barnes & Thornburg LLP Blank Rome LLP Bowles Rice LLP Bracewell LLP Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP Bressler, Amery & Ross, P.C. Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP Buchalter, APC Burke, Williams & Sorensen, LLP Butler Snow LLP Butler Weihmuller Katz Craig LLP Capehart Scatchard, P.A. Cates Peterson LLP Clark Hill PLC Clyde & Co LLP Cole Schotz P.C. Cooley LLP Covington & Burling LLP Cozen O'Connor Davis Wright Tremaine LLP Dentons Bingham Greenebaum LLP Dinsmore & Shohl LLP DLA Piper LLP (US) Dorsey & Whitney LLP Duane Morris LLP Dykema Gossett P.L.L.C. Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP Fennemore Craig, P.C. Fisher & Phillips LLP Foley & Lardner LLP Fox Rothschild LLP Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP Goldberg Segalla LLP Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani, LLP Greenberg Traurig LLP Haynes and Boone, LLP Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP Hogan Lovells LLP Holland & Hart LLP Holland & Knight LLP Honigman LLP Husch Blackwell LLP Ice Miller LLP Jackson Walker LLP Jenner & Block LLP Jones Day K&L Gates LLP Kasowitz Benson Torres LLP Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP Kelley Drye & Warren LLP Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP King & Spalding LLP Kirkland & Ellis LLP Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP Kutak Rock LLP Latham & Watkins LLP Lathrop GPM LLP Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie LLP Locke Lord LLP Loeb & Loeb LLP Lowenstein Sandler PC Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin P.C. Mayer Brown LLP Maynard Cooper & Gale PC McCarter & English, LLP McDermott Will & Emery LLP McGlinchey Stafford PLLC McGuireWoods LLP Michael Best & Friedrich LLP Milbank LLP Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky & Popeo, P.C. Modrall, Sperling, Roehl, Harris & Sisk, P.A. Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP Morrison & Foerster LLP Munger, Tolles & Olson LLP Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP Nixon Peabody LLP Norton Rose Fulbright Offit Kurman, P.A. Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C. O'Melveny & Myers LLP Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP Perkins Coie LLP Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP Polsinelli PC Procopio, Cory, Hargreaves & Savitch LLP Proskauer Rose LLP Quarles & Brady LLP Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP Reed Smith LLP Robins Kaplan LLP Robinson & Cole LLP Ropes & Gray LLP Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr LLP Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP Seyfarth Shaw LLP Sherman & Howard L.L.C. Shook, Hardy & Bacon L.L.P. Shutts & Bowen LLP Sidley Austin LLP Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP Smith, Gambrell & Russell, LLP Snell & Wilmer L.L.P. Spencer Fane LLP Squire Patton Boggs Stinson LLP Sullivan & Cromwell LLP Susman Godfrey LLP Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP Thompson Coburn Hahn & Hessen LLP Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease LLP Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP White & Case LLP Williams, Mullen, Clark & Dobbins, P.C. Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP Wilson Elser Moskowitz Edelman & Dicker LLP Womble Bond Dickinson (US) LLP
For more information about this report visit
About ResearchAndMarkets
ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN10042024004107003653ID1108080509
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.