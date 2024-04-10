(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Valeo 2021-2023 Insurance Practice Area Hourly Rate Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Insurance Defense and Policyholder Law Firm Hourly Rate Report details the average hourly rates of both law firms representing insurance companies (Insurance Defense practice area) and policyholders by Position (Senior Partner - 25 years or more since graduation year, Partner - 24 years and less, Counsel, Senior Associate - 5 years or more and Associate - 4 years and less) of law firms in the AMLAW 200, NLJ 500 and other law firms.

This report gives users real-time insight into the rate differences between firms and practices especially insurance defense versus policyholder representation. The rate data and related details of this report were taken directly from the Valeo Attorney Hourly Rate and LPM Pricing Platform.

Key Topics Covered:

Section 1: Insurance Company Representation Rates



1.1. Insurance Company Representation - Litigation Court Rates 1.2. Insurance Company Representation - Bankruptcy Court Rates

Section 2: Policyholder Representation

2.1 Policyholder Representation - Litigation Court Rates

