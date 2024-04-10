[Press Release] French Version Of The Universal Registration Document Of Iliad S.A. Now Available

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PRESS RELEASE

Paris, April 10, 2024

French version of iliad S.A.'s Universal Registration Document now available

Regulatory information

The French version of iliad S.A.'s Universal Registration Document (the“Document d'Enregistrement Universel”) was filed with the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (“CSSF”) on April 10, 2024 in its capacity as the competent authority pursuant to Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, without prior approval in accordance with Article 9 of said Regulation.

The Document d'Enregistrement Universel notably includes:



the corporate governance report;

the non-financial performance statement; the Statutory Auditors' reports on the parent company and consolidated financial statements of iliad S.A. for the year ended December 31, 2023.

The Document d'Enregistrement Universel is available to the public free of charge in accordance with the applicable regulations. It can also be viewed on the Company's website at in the section entitled“Investisseurs> Groupe iliad> Information réglementée> Document d'enregistrement universel”.

The English version of the Universal Registration Document will be available soon.

About the iliad Group

Created in the early 1990s, the iliad Group is the inventor of the world's first triple-play box and is now a major European telecoms player, standing out for its innovative, straightforward and attractive offerings. The Group is the parent of Free in France, iliad in Italy and Play in Poland, has over 17,700 employees serving more than 48.5 million subscribers, and generated €9.2 billion in revenues in 2023. In France, the Group is an integrated Fixed and Mobile Ultra-Fast Broadband operator and had 22.4 million subscribers at end-December 2023 (15.0 million mobile subscribers and 7.4 million fixed-line subscribers). In Italy, where it launched its business in 2018 under the iliad brand, it is the country's fourth-largest mobile operator with over 13% market share and had more than 10.7 million mobile subscribers at end-December 2023. In Poland, the Group became an integrated convergent operator following the acquisition of UPC Polska in 2022, and at end-December 2023 had 13.1 million mobile subscribers and nearly 2.1 million fixed-line subscribers. The iliad Group is Europe's sixth-largest operator by number of retail mobile subscribers (excluding M2M) and its fifth-largest fixed broadband operator.

