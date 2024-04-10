J&K L-G Reviews Progress Of Infrastructure Projects

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, April 10 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha on Wednesday chaired a review meeting.

The L-G reviewed the progress of road infrastructure projects under PMDP, Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna, Central Road & Infrastructure Fund, NABARD RIDF, Cities & Towns (Macdamisation), Pothole Free Roads Programme, Bridge & Road sector, National Highway and Tunnel Projects.

He also took stock of Ropeway Projects in J&K under Parvatmala.

The L-G emphasised monitoring the ongoing projects for quality control and instructed the executing agencies to adhere to the timelines for the completion of the projects.

He directed for safety audit of roads and bridges and also asked the officials to take corrective measures wherever necessary.

Senior officials of NHAI, NHIDCL and BRO briefed the L-G on the status of the major projects including Delhi-Katra-Amritsar Expressway, Semi Ring Road Jammu & Srinagar, Udhampur-Ramban Section, Ramban-Banihal Section, Jammu-Akhnoor road, Chenani-Sudhmahadev-Goha-Khellani road, Z-Morh tunnel, Zojila Tunnel etc.