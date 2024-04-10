The Columbus Organization Again Receives Certification As A Quality Improvement Organization (QIO)-Like Entity

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BLUE BELL, Pa., April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Quality Improvement Organization (QIO) program, one of the largest federal programs dedicated to improving health quality for Medicare beneficiaries, has notified The Columbus Organization that they have again received certification for the next five years as a QIO-like entity. The program, administered by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), is designed to permit select organizations to perform medical and quality review functions, only after demonstrating the ability to meet stringent quality, efficiency, and outcomes criteria. The program also affords states the opportunity to obtain an enhanced federal match.



As a leading provider of services for individuals with intellectual/developmental disabilities (IDD), conditions associated with aging, and complex health concerns, as well as the organizations that support them, The Columbus Organization has consistently met the rigorous QIO-like entity requirements since 2014. As a result, the company continues to be one of the leading organizations providing quality improvement consulting to organizations serving vulnerable populations.

Beth Reiniger, VP Quality Improvement Services & Business Development for Columbus, commented,“Consistent with our ongoing commitment to excellence, the QIO designation is a testament to the quality of support we offer to organizations seeking proactive improvement of existing programs or those responding to a regulatory inquiry. We know organizations are seeking dependable ways to meet internal requirements and external regulations. This QIO designation will continue to give them confidence as they choose a partner.”

The Columbus Organization's Quality Improvement Services division is nationally recognized for supporting a wide array of organizational consulting needs including mortality reviews, comprehensive systems reviews, risk management, training, technical assistance, compliance monitoring, and class action litigation support. The company has worked with state agencies, state run facilities and private providers in more than 46 states throughout their 40-year history. The Columbus team works shoulder-to-shoulder with agency and provider staff to address deficiencies and set the organization up for long-term success. The current QIO-like entity certification will be in effect from January 24, 2024, to January 24, 2029.

About The Columbus Organization

For 40 years, The Columbus Organization has been a national leader and pioneer in quality improvement services, care coordination, and professional clinical staffing. In Quality Improvement Services, Columbus continues to be at the forefront of solutions innovation, developing and implementing plans, and assisting with the execution for states, providers, and others in the human services business. In Care Coordination, Columbus works deeply within communities, helping clients achieve their best life by closely weaving supports together to allow them to remain at home or in the living situation of their choosing, with a focus on intellectual/developmental disabilities, conditions associated with aging, and complex care needs. And finally, Columbus staffs hundreds of complex and difficult to fill clinical positions for states and providers every year. For more, visit , like The Columbus Organization on Facebook , or follow The Columbus Organization on LinkedIn .





