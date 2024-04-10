Thermoset composites represent a thriving market with significant growth potential, as indicated by the global key competitors' percentage market share and their competitive market presence in 2023. The market outlook highlights dynamic drivers and restraints shaping its trajectory, with resin type analysis showing epoxy, polyester, and other resin types contributing to sales.

Epoxy Composites, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.4% CAGR and reach US$41 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Polyester Composites segment is estimated at 5.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period. Further segmentation by fiber type reveals the dominance of glass fibers, while applications span across transportation, wind energy, construction, aerospace, marine, sporting goods, and other sectors.

Understanding thermoset composites entails insights into fiber-reinforced composites, fabrication methods like contact molding, and innovative approaches such as utilizing flax oil. Recent market activity underscores the industry's dynamism and ongoing developments, driving stakeholders to adapt to evolving market trends and opportunities.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $10.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.9% CAGR

Regionally, Asia-Pacific emerges as a focal point, with China leading in sales growth, followed by Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and other regions.

The Thermoset Composites market in the U.S. is estimated at US$10.8 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$18.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.4% and 5.1% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5% CAGR.

