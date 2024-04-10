Pizza Nova Serves Up Excitement With Toronto Blue Jays As Official Pizza For 2024 Season

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Toronto, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pizza Nova, Ontario's family-owned and operated premium pizza brand, kicks off another season as the Toronto Blue Jays' official pizza. Since the beginning of its partnership in 2014, Pizza Nova has served millions of slices at home games through concession stands at the Rogers Centre.

“Pizza and sport go hand in hand and we are excited to continue serving customers while they enjoy their favourite sport,” says Domenic Primucci, president of Pizza Nova.“The newly renovated Rogers Centre brings more opportunity for Pizza Nova to interact with fans.”

Fans watching the game from home can enhance their experience by enjoying Pizza Nova's Home Run Bundle, which launched April 1, the best game day meal. The Home Run bundle includes a medium 3-topping pizza and chicken trio for $29.99, plus taxes and delivery charges.

“We are passionate about our business and excited to continue building on this partnership,” continued Primucci.“There's always excitement in the air at the Rogers Centre and we feel it every day when we open our stores. There's something magical about feeding enthusiastic sports fans and supporting our home team.”

About Pizza Nova

Founded in 1963, Pizza Nova is a family-operated business that is committed to sharing the rich taste of Italy with Canadians. Pizza Nova has more than 150 stores and concession locations in Southern Ontario and inspired by family values such as trust, integrity, and authenticity. They are known for fresh toppings, high-quality ingredients and a wide range of authentic Italian menu items including lasagna, panzerotti, Italian sandwiches, chicken wings and arancini. They also have a line of Primucci branded products featuring Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Homestyle Tomato Sauce, Italian Hot Peppers, Spicy Green Olives, and Sundried Black Olives. Taste the Difference and learn more at pizzanova.

