Brazil's inbound remittance market has underscored a substantial growth rate of 14.1% within 2023, reaching an impressive US$ 6.34 billion in early 2024. Concurrently, the outbound remittance market has evidenced an 18.5% surge during the same period, attaining a value of US$ 3.06 billion in 2024. These developments signal robust economic activity and an increasingly interconnected global financial landscape.

Looking ahead from 2024 through 2028, the international remittance market in Brazil is expected to maintain a steady ascent. Projections indicate the market will expand at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.9%, elevating the market value from US$ 5.55 billion in 2023 to US$ 8.92 billion by 2028 for inbound remittances. Outbound remittances are forecasted to follow a similar trajectory, with an anticipated CAGR of 11.7%, suggesting an increase from US$ 2.58 billion in 2023 to US$ 4.76 billion by 2028.

The analysis delves into various dimensions of the marketplace, profiling the international inbound and outbound remittance markets in terms of transaction value, volume, and average value per transaction. The market share held by eminent players has been scrutinized, as well as the market dynamics across digital, mobile, and non-digital channels.

An in-depth review of consumer demographics reveals the contours of the remittance landscape. The comprehensive analysis covers a range of consumer aspects, including age, income, and occupation of both senders and recipients, as well as the motives underpinning remittance transactions.

Strategic Market Opportunities by Geographical Nuances

With a micro-level approach, the analysis furnishes detailed insights about international remittance flows – both emanating from and received by specific countries and Brazilian states or regions. This granular information serves as an invaluable resource for understanding and capitalizing on the strategic market opportunities presented within the remittance framework.

