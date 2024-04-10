Youth Gunned Down In Patna

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, April 10 (IANS) A youth was gunned down in Patna's Basghat locality on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Uday Rai, a resident of the Buddha colony. He sustained a gunshot injury on the back of his head after unidentified assailants attacked him.

Area residents and passersby took him to the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) where doctors referred him to Ruban Hospital after preliminary treatment, but he succumbed on the way.

SDPO, Law and Order, Krishna Murari Prasad said that personal enmity was the reason that appeared during a preliminary investigation of the incident.

"The attackers came on the bike and shot him in the head from behind. He was initially taken to the PMCH where doctors referred him to Ruban Hospital. He succumbed on the way to Ruban Hospital," he said.

“We have taken the statements of the deceased's family members. They pointed out personal enmity with another person. We have the names of some suspects. We are currently raiding their hideouts. They will be arrested soon," he added.

An FIR has been registered at the Buddha Colony police station and the body was sent to the PMCH for a post-mortem examination.