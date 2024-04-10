Global Leisure And Hospitality Construction Projects Analytics 2024: Top 20 Projects Per Region By Country, Stage And Value Of Projects

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Leisure and Hospitality Construction Projects Analytics (Q1 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

This report provides a detailed analysis of leisure and hospitality construction projects globally.

The publisher is currently tracking leisure and hospitality buildings projects with a total value of $1.85 trillion in the pipeline, increasing marginally from $1.84 trillion in Q4 2023. This comprises hotel and resorts projects in addition to mixed-use developments that include a significant component of leisure and hospitality-related projects.

The pipeline comprises projects with a minimum value of $25 million, of which the mixed-use developments account for the larger portion of the pipeline by value, at $1.26 trillion, while the hotel and resorts projects have a combined value of $594.8 billion. The largest overall pipeline is in North America, totaling $648.4 billion, of which $352.3 billion is already in the execution stage.

The pipeline of projects in the Middle East and North Africa is relatively more mature, with 75% of the projects by value now in the execution stage. The value of projects being tracked in Western Europe stands at $259.3 billion, with 54.8% of projects in the execution stage.

Report Scope:



The report provides analysis based on the publisher's construction projects showing total project values and analysis by stage and funding for all regions.

The top 20 projects per region are listed giving country, stage, value of projects. Ranked listings of the key operators for the sector are also provided showing the leading contractors, consulting engineers and project owners.

Key Benefits:



Gain insight into the development of the leisure and hospitality construction sector.

Assess all major projects by value, start date, scope and stage of development globally, for the regions to support business development activities. Plan campaigns by country based on specific project opportunities and align resources to the most attractive markets.

Key Topics Covered:



Global Overview

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Middle East and North Africa

Sub-Saharan Africa

South-East Asia

North-East Asia

South Asia Australasia

