Quislex Celebrates 20-Year Anniversary

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuisLex , a leading alternative legal services provider long recognized as a pioneer in the industry, is proud to announce its 20-year anniversary this month.



QuisLex launched on April 1, 2004, and has since grown to be an award-winning provider of document review and analytics services relating to litigations and regulatory investigations, end-to-end contract management, privacy and compliance support, M&A services, legal operations consulting and legal spend management. Over the past two decades, the company has been an active leader in the evolution of the legal industry.

“We are enormously grateful to our clients for believing in and trusting us with some of their most complex challenges and our QuisLexians for their talent, dedication and passion for what we do,” says QuisLex COO Sirisha Gummaregula.“We are seeing a significant need for our services both with existing and new clients and are very excited about the next decade,” adds QuisLex CEO Ram Vasudevan.

Since 2004, QuisLex has supported global clients spanning 16 time zones and various jurisdictions and across a range of industries including technology, pharmaceuticals, retail, finance, insurance and banking.

About QuisLex

QuisLex is an award-winning legal services provider that specializes in managed document review, contract management, compliance services, legal spend management and legal operations consulting. Our full-time highly trained attorneys, process experts, legal technologists, statisticians and linguists work closely with our clients to reduce cost, mitigate risk and maximize efficiency. QuisLex is regularly acknowledged as a leader in the legal services industry and proud to be recognized by the Association of Corporate Counsel as an ACC Value Champion, Chambers and Partners as a Band 1 Alternative Legal Service Provider, and the New York Law Journal as a Top Managed Document Review Services Provider. QuisLex is nationally certified by the New York & New Jersey Minority Supplier Development Council as a minority business enterprise (MBE). To learn more, visit .

Media Contacts

Vicki LaBrosse

Edge Marketing for QuisLex

