(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chatbot Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2019-2029F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Global Chatbot Market was valued at USD 5.93 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to project robust growth in the forecast period with a CAGR of 24.68% through 2029 The market for chatbots is expanding as a result of rising consumer analytics adoption by numerous companies worldwide and rising demand for messenger applications. In order to meet market demands and customer needs, vendors all over the world are integrating technologies like AI and NLP to create significant product innovations. Asia Pacific emerged as the dominating region in 2023, holding the largest market share. The market for chatbots is growing as a result of the notable industrialization that is occurring in Asia-Pacific. Chatbots are in high demand and are being widely adopted by retailers and e-commerce business owners in emerging economies like China, India, Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Thailand. This is due to the growth of these businesses in these areas. Key Market Drivers: Automation and Enhanced Customer Experiences: Chatbots streamline operations and improve efficiency by automating routine tasks and providing instant responses to customer queries, enhancing overall customer experiences. Proliferation of Digital Channels and Messaging Platforms: Businesses leverage chatbots to engage with customers on popular messaging platforms, meeting them where they are and delivering seamless interactions across multiple touchpoints. Advancements in AI and NLP Technologies: AI and NLP advancements empower chatbots to understand complex queries, learn from interactions, and deliver personalized responses, driving improved user experiences and satisfaction. Cost Reduction and Operational Efficiency: Chatbots help businesses reduce costs and streamline workflows by automating repetitive tasks, allowing resources to be reallocated to strategic initiatives, thus driving productivity and innovation. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic: The pandemic accelerates chatbot adoption as businesses seek digital solutions for remote work and contactless interactions, maintaining business continuity and delivering uninterrupted customer service. Focus on Personalized Customer Experiences and Conversational Commerce: Chatbots play a crucial role in delivering personalized experiences and driving sales conversions in e-commerce and retail sectors, providing real-time assistance and guiding customers through the purchasing process. Rise of Voice-Enabled Devices and Virtual Assistants: Integration with voice-enabled platforms expands chatbots' reach and capabilities, enabling natural language interactions and reshaping user engagement with devices, thus driving further market growth. Key Market Challenges: Conversational Limitations and Natural Language Understanding: Chatbots struggle with understanding nuances and context in human language, leading to errors and unsatisfactory user experiences, necessitating ongoing research and development in NLP technologies. Lack of Standardization and Interoperability: Interoperability issues hinder seamless integration and data exchange between chatbot platforms, necessitating industry efforts to establish common standards and protocols for greater collaboration. Privacy and Security Concerns: Chatbots raise privacy and security risks due to the collection and processing of sensitive data, requiring robust data protection measures and compliance with regulations to safeguard user privacy. User Trust and Acceptance: Building trust and acceptance among users remains a challenge, especially in industries valuing human interaction, requiring transparent communication and human oversight to enhance confidence in chatbot interactions. Ethical Considerations in Automated Decision-Making: Ethical challenges surrounding bias and fairness in chatbot algorithms raise questions about accountability and transparency, necessitating measures to address bias and ensure ethical decision-making. Key Market Trends: AI-Driven Personalization and Contextual Relevance: AI advancements enable chatbots to deliver personalized and contextually relevant interactions, enhancing user experiences and satisfaction through tailored responses. Omnichannel Integration and Seamless Interactions: Chatbots support omnichannel interactions across various digital channels, providing consistent and cohesive experiences, driving engagement and continuity across touchpoints. Impact of COVID-19 on Accelerating Adoption: The pandemic accelerates chatbot adoption as businesses embrace digital solutions for remote work and contactless interactions, maintaining operations and delivering uninterrupted services. Focus on Conversational Commerce and Self-Service: Chatbots drive conversational commerce and self-service capabilities, enabling users to resolve queries and access information autonomously, enhancing efficiency and customer satisfaction. Integration with Voice-Enabled Devices and Virtual Assistants: Chatbots integrate with voice-enabled platforms, enabling natural language interactions and reshaping user engagement with devices, driving innovation and expanding market opportunities. Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 186 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $5.93 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $22.48 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 24.6% Regions Covered Global



Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Global Chatbot Market.



IBM Corporation

eGain Corporation

Nuance Communications Inc. (Microsoft Corp.)

Creative Virtual Ltd

Avaamo Inc.

EdgeVerve Systems Limited

Zendesk Inc.

Inbenta Holdings Inc.

Serviceaide Inc. Amelia US LLC (Ipsoft Inc.)

Report Scope:

Chatbot Market, By Bot Communication:



Text

Audio Video

Chatbot Market, By End User Vertical:



Retail eCommerce Healthcare Life Sciences

Chatbot Market, By Region:



North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Germany

Spain

Netherlands

Belgium

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Thailand

Malaysia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Chile

Middle East Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE Turkey

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

Global Chatbot Market

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900