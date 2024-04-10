Bone Graft Substitutes Global Strategic Business Report 2024: Market To Reach $5.3 Billion By 2030, Developing Regions To Spearhead Future Growth

This report offers insights into the mechanism of action, types, and applications of bone graft substitutes, providing a comprehensive overview of the global market outlook. It delves into the mechanism of action of bone graft substitutes, detailing how they facilitate bone regeneration and repair. The various types of bone grafts available in the market are also explored, along with their specific applications in orthopedic and dental surgeries.

The competitive landscape is examined through key metrics, including the percentage market share of global key competitors in 2023 and an assessment of their market presence as strong, active, niche, or trivial. This offers valuable insights for stakeholders looking to understand the competitive dynamics of the bone graft substitutes market.

Allograft, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5% CAGR and reach US$2.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Synthetic Graft segment is estimated at 6.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.4% CAGR

A segment analysis of the global market outlook is provided, with a focus on developing regions poised to drive future growth in the bone graft substitutes market. This analysis considers factors such as population demographics, healthcare infrastructure development, and increasing demand for orthopedic procedures.

The Bone Graft Substitutes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$547.4 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.4% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 6% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR.

