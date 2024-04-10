As Mercury Rises, Kerala HC Exempts Advocates From Wearing Gown

(MENAFN- IANS) Kochi, April 10 (IANS) With the mercury rising in the state, the Kerala High Court has passed a resolution exempting advocates from wearing gowns during the summer season.

This exemption will be in force till May 31.

Temperatures have been rising across the state, climbing beyond 40 degrees in a few districts.

This decision came after the full court considered a request by the Kerala High Court Advocates Association seeking relaxation. It decided to allow advocates appearing in the district courts to wear a white shirt with a band while making the use of a black coat and gown optional and for those appearing before the High Court, the gown is also optional.