Aerosol Cans Market Revenue To Hit US$15.9 Billion By 2030, Anticipates Fairfield Market Research

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 – 2030 Market Size in 2022 US$15.9 Bn Estimated Market Size in 2030 US$11.5 Bn CAGR 4.8% Growth Drivers

Increasing Emphasis on Environmental Considerations

Growing Demand for Convenient Packaging

Rapidly Expanding Personal Care Industry Expanding Automotive Industries Segmentation

By Product Type (Aluminum, Steel)

By Material (Straight Wall, Necked-in) By Application (Personal Care, Household Products, Automotive, Food, Paints, Medical, Misc) Regional Coverage

North America (US, Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key Research Insights



North America is leading in the aerosol cans market.

Asia Pacific is experiencing high growth in the market.

The straight wall material has captured the largest market share in the market. Aluminum aerosol cans has captured the largest market share in the market.

Insights into Segmentation Analysis

Straight Material Continues to Surge Ahead



The straight wall material has captured the significant market share in the aerosol cans market due to its versatility and suitability for various applications.

Straight Wall cans, often made from materials like aluminum or steel, offer a classic and efficient cylindrical design that accommodates diverse products, from personal care items to automotive products.

The straightforward construction allows for easy manufacturing and labeling, making it a preferred choice for both consumers and manufacturers. The simplicity, cost-effectiveness, and compatibility with different materials contribute to the dominance of straight-wall cans in the aerosol cans market.

Aluminum has Witnessed Notable Market Share in the Aerosol Cans Market



Aluminum has captured significant market share in the market due to its advantageous properties.

Aluminum aerosol cans are lightweight, corrosion-resistant, and possess excellent barrier properties, preserving the integrity of the packaged products. They are also recyclable, aligning with growing environmental concerns and sustainability preferences among consumers.

Aluminum offers a visually appealing surface for branding and printing. T The material's versatility, combined with its positive environmental profile and consumer-friendly attributes, has contributed to its dominance in the aerosol cans market across various industries such as personal care, household, and automotive.

Personal Care Applications Take the Lead



The personal care application has captured the largest market share in the aerosol cans market due to the widespread use of aerosol products in categories like deodorants, hairsprays, and shaving creams.

Aerosol cans offer convenient, precise, and controlled dispensing, aligning with consumer preferences for these personal care products. The aerosol format ensures hygienic and efficient application. The versatility of aerosol packaging, coupled with the demand for on-the-go products in the personal care sector, has propelled the dominance of personal care applications.



Key Report Highlights



The aerosol cans market serves diverse industries including cosmetics and personal care, household, automotive, healthcare.

Economic growth, particularly in emerging markets, has led to higher disposable incomes, driving the demand for aerosol products. Sustainability will remain a key focus area, with manufacturers investing in recyclable materials.



Insights into Regional Analysis

North America Witnesses a Flourishing Trend of Eco-Friendly Packaging



North America has captured significant market share in the aerosol cans market owing to several factors.

The region's robust industrial and manufacturing sectors, coupled with a high standard of living, contribute to a substantial demand for aerosol-packaged products across various applications.

Stringent environmental regulations have spurred innovation in eco-friendly aerosol packaging solutions, driving market growth. The presence of key players and technological advancements further bolster the aerosol cans market in North America. Consumer preferences for convenient and versatile packaging also play a role.

Asia Pacific Received Strong Tailwinds from the Flourishing Personal Care Industry



Asia Pacific region is experiencing the highest CAGR in the aerosol cans market due to several key factors such as increasing disposable incomes, and a burgeoning middle-class population.

The region's expanding manufacturing sector, coupled with rising awareness of personal care and household products, contributes to the growth. The adoption of innovative technologies and the entry of multinational companies fuel the aerosol cans market in Asia Pacific.



Key Companies Profiled in the Global Aerosol Cans Market



Ball Corporation

CCL Container

Linhardt GmbH & Co. KG

Crown Holdings, Inc.

Exal Corporation

DS Containers, Inc.

TUBEX Group

Nampak Ltd.

Ardagh Group

ITW Sexton

Bharat Containers

Casablanca Group Massilly Group



Global Aerosol Cans Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2023-2030 - (By Product Type Coverage, By Material Coverage, By Application Coverage, By Geographic Coverage and By Company):

