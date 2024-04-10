Shares Of This Tech Company Are Already Up Big Prior To Opening Bell

(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) Big news out of San Francisco this morning, or at least that's how traders feel about shares of a certain tech firm after the company announced upgrades to its integration with %MicrosoftAdvertising .

Traders are pretty excited on the news as they are aggressively bidding up shares of %MarinSoftware (Nasdaq: $MRIN), with traders currently willing to buy the micro cap at $0.53/share (+84.60% implied open for sellers) at the time of writing. Be on the lookout for big moves from this stock on Wednesday!

Marin Software Inc provides a cloud-based %DigitalAdvertising management solution for search, display, social and mobile advertising channels to improve financial performance, realize efficiencies and time savings and improve business decisions. The company's enterprise marketing software platform is offered as an integrated software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution for advertisers and agencies. Its software solution is designed to help its customers measure the effectiveness of their advertising campaigns through its reporting and analytics capabilities; manage and execute campaigns through its user interface and underlying technology that streamlines and automates functions.

