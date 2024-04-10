Recombinant Proteins Market Size Projected To Surge $6.47 Billion Growth By 2033, Exhibit A CAGR Of 8%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global recombinant proteins market size is anticipated to grow from USD 3 billion to USD 6.47 billion in 10 years. The market will experience rapid growth due to technological advancements in recombinant proteins during the forecast period. Newark, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 3 billion in 2023 global recombinant proteins market will reach USD 6.47 billion in 2033. Gene engineering is used to create recombinant proteins. They are created by fusing genetic material from several sources by introducing a gene that codes for a particular protein into the host organism's DNA. The organism may consist of mammalian cells, yeast, or bacteria. They are used in the creation of vaccines and treatments for various illnesses, such as insulin for diabetes and growth hormone for growth problems. They are indispensable instruments for researching protein structure, function, and drug discovery in research labs. They are used to synthesize detergents, biopharmaceuticals, and enzymes for food processing. They are appropriate for large-scale production because they are scalable and provide pure, reliable, and affordable drug development. There are numerous uses for recombinant proteins in There are numerous uses for recombinant proteins in industry, research, and medicine.

North America will dominate the market during the forecast period.

The regional market's growth is facilitated by significant investment and support from government agencies, private investors, and venture capital firms, which create a favourable climate for research and development. The safety and efficacy standards are satisfied by well-established regulatory bodies with efficient and transparent regulatory processes for product approval, contributing to the market's growth. Modern research facilities, cutting-edge technology, and sophisticated infrastructure make it easier to collaborate and support the expansion and development of the market.

In 2023, the growth factor segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 37% and revenue of 1.11 billion.

The product type segment is divided into growth factors, antibodies, antigens, enzymes, hormones and others. In 2023, the growth factor segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 37% and revenue of 1.11 billion.

In 2023, the drug discovery and development segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 38% and revenue of 1.14 billion.

The application segment is divided into drug discovery and development, research application, therapeutic use, diagnostics, and others. In 2023, the drug discovery and development segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 38% and revenue of 1.14 billion.

In 2023, the biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 39% and revenue of 1.17 billion.

The end-user segment is divided into biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, academic research institutes, contract research organizations and others. In 2023, the biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 39% and revenue of 1.17 billion.

Advancement in market



Abzena has announced the release of two new cell line development (CLD) platforms, AbZelect and AbZelectPRO, intended to expedite the creation of production cell lines to produce recombinant proteins and antibodies. The platforms aim to facilitate the expeditious advancement of intricate biologic drug programmes towards completing clinical trials and submitting investigational new drug (IND) applications.



Market Dynamics



Driver: The expanding uses of recombinant proteins in contemporary medicine.



Recombinant proteins are helpful and very effective in treating infectious diseases, pandemics, and dangers from bioterrorism, among other global health issues. These proteins help develop scalable, safe, and effective vaccinations against various diseases that are a hazard to the modern world. Recombinant proteins make it easier to identify pathogens in clinical samples with accuracy, which enables early infectious illness identification, surveillance, and monitoring. Furthermore, recombinant proteins provide precise and focused therapies for viral illnesses. Recombinant proteins are important and in demand worldwide because they play a vital role in the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of infectious illnesses as well as other health hazards. They also significantly contribute to global health initiatives. Thus, the increasing use of recombinant proteins in contemporary medicine to address global health issues will support the expansion and growth of the worldwide market.



Restraints: The complexity and high expense of recombinant proteins.



Purification, protein expression, and gene cloning are steps in the production process. Specialized resources, tools, and knowledge are needed for each stage. In addition, the complexity and resource needs of expanding manufacturing from successful laboratory studies to an industrial scale drive increasing prices. Recombinant protein purification from biological mixtures is an expensive and time-consuming process. Complying with safety, efficacy, and quality regulations raises the bar for development, commercialization expenses, and complexity. Therefore, the expansion of the market will be hampered by the expense and complexity involved in each stage of the manufacture and application of recombinant proteins.



Opportunities: Innovation, research, and technological developments.



Future uses for recombinant proteins have been greatly increased by biotechnology, research, and innovation developments. These proteins could transform precision medicine and enable personalized therapies for various lifestyle disorders afflicting people worldwide. Additionally, they may be used in gene editing and therapy to treat genetic disorders and other diseases, as well as immunotherapy to fight diseases like cancer. Research and technology developments will allow interested parties to discover the potential of these proteins. Thus, throughout the projected period, technical advances, research, and innovation will fuel the expansion of the global recombinant market.



Challenges: Stringent regulatory requirements.



Regulatory agencies establish stringent guidelines and regulations that manufacturers must adhere to. These guidelines encompass every stage of the production process, from initial research and development to final product release and post-market surveillance. Compliance with regulatory standards necessitates extensive documentation, testing, and validation studies. Manufacturers are required to provide detailed information on the production process. Additionally, thorough testing is conducted to assess the recombinant protein's safety, efficacy, and quality. Ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements can be resource-intensive and time-consuming for manufacturers. It involves significant investments in infrastructure, personnel, and expertise to conduct comprehensive testing and validation studies. Additionally, the regulatory approval process can be lengthy and complex. Therefore, stringent regulatory requirements will challenge the market's growth.



Some of the major players operating in the global recombinant proteins market are:



. Abnova Corp.

. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

. Enzo Life Sciences, Inc.

. GenScript

. Merck KGaA

. Proteintech Group, Inc.

. R&D Systems, Inc.

. RayBiotech Life Inc.

. Sino Biological, Inc.

. Thermo Fisher Scientific



Key Segments covered in the market:



By Product Type



. Growth Factor

. Antibodies

. Antigens

. Enzymes

. Hormones

. Others



By Application



. Drug Discovery and Development

. Research Application

. Therapeutic Use

. Diagnostics

. Others



By End User



. Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies

. Academic Research Institutes

. Contract Research Organizations

. Others



By Region



. North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

. Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

. Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

. South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

. The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyses driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



