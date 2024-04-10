Metal Anodizing Market Size To Reach Revenue Worth US$4.0 Bn By 2030, Estimates Fairfield Market Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Securing a CAGR of 4.6% from 2023 to 2033, the Global Metal Anodizing Market is Set to Experience Stable Growth with Increasing Medical Device Applications, Rising Demand from Key End-Use Industries, and Growing Demand for Lightweight, and Aesthetically Appealing Metal Products London, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global metal anodizing market is set to witness a substantial revenue surge from US$2.9 Bn in 2022 to a value of US$4.0 Bn by 2030 . Marked by a CAGR of 4.6% from 2023 to 2030 , the market is significantly driven by the growing construction sector and expanding automotive industry.

The global metal anodizing market has been experiencing steady growth driven by the increasing demand for lightweight, corrosion-resistant, and aesthetically appealing metal products. Growth is fueled by the expanding automotive, aerospace, construction, electronics, and consumer goods industries, among others. Get Sample Copy of Report at: REPORT SCOPE

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 – 2030 Market Size in 2022 US$2.9 Bn Estimated Market Size in 2030 US$4.0 Bn CAGR 4.6% Growth Drivers

Growing Demand for Environment-friendly Anodizing Processes

Increasing Awareness of Environmental Sustainability and Regulations Rising Demand from Key End-Use Industries Segmentation

By Type of Metal (Aluminum Anodizing, Titanium Anodizing, Magnesium Anodizing)

By Sanodizing Process (Sulfuric Acid Anodizing, Chromic Acid Anodizing, Hard Anodizing, Mixed Acid Anodizing, Plasma Electrolytic Anodizing (PEA)) By End-use Industry (Aerospace and Defence, Automotive, Electronics, Construction, Industrial Machinery, Consumer Goods, Others) Regional Coverage

North America (US, Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Environmentally friendly anodizing techniques frequently use substitutes that lessen the total chemical footprint or chemicals that are safe for the environment. By doing this, the environmental damage caused by conventional anodizing techniques is reduced. Because they employ fewer dangerous chemicals, water-based anodizing techniques are becoming more and more common.

Metal anodizing, especially on aluminum, provides enhanced corrosion resistance while maintaining lightweight properties. As industries such as automotive, aerospace, and construction seek materials that offer durability and weight reduction, the demand for anodized metals rises.

There is a trend toward customization and personalization of anodized metal products to meet the unique requirements of end-users and enhance brand identity.

Network switches are essential components of data center networks, providing connectivity between servers, storage devices, and other network resources. As organizations continue to invest in building and upgrading data centers to meet growing computational and storage demands, the demand for high-performance switches is expected to rise.

For More Industry Insights Read:

Key Takeaways



The aerospace and defence category controlled the market and continues to dominate in the years to come.

The aluminum anodizing category dominated the industry in 2023.

the sulfuric acid anodizing segment is anticipated to dominate in terms of global market share for metal anodizing. North America is anticipated to account for the largest share of the global metal anodizing market.

Insights into Segmentation Analysis

Sulfuric Acid Anodizing to Surge Ahead



The sulfuric acid anodizing category dominated the industry. The aerospace sector uses sulfuric acid anodizing extensively for materials like airplane parts, satellite housings, and structural elements that must be highly corrosion-resistant.

The anodized layer improves a material's resilience in harsh aerospace settings. Sulfuric acid anodizing is used in the military and defence sectors for components that need to be durable and resistant to corrosion. Applications include tools used in harsh conditions, military vehicles, and guns.



Aluminum Anodizing Category at the Forefront



The aluminum anodizing segment dominated the market in 2023. Architectural applications for building facades, window frames, doors, and other external components substantially use aluminum anodizing.

The anodized layer preserves the aesthetics of architectural buildings while offering improved durability and weather resistance. Anodized aluminum is frequently used to manufacture consumer electronics, including audio equipment, tablets, laptops, and smartphones.



Aerospace and Defence Sector to Lead the Way



The aerospace and defence segment dominated the market in 2023.

A common practice in the aerospace sector is anodizing aluminum and related alloys to prevent corrosion. This is important because aerospace components are exposed to harsh environmental factors, such as high-altitude flight and temperature variations. Satellite parts, particularly their outside housings and structures, are anodized to protect space's harsh environment, which includes radiation and extremely high and low temperatures.



Key Report Highlights



The rapidly expanding integration of anodized metals in 3D printing is a key trend expected to drive the market.

There is a parallel rise in the demand for anodized aluminum and other metals for various applications within vehicles, with the increasing production of automobiles globally. The development of environment-friendly anodizing processes fuels the metal anodizing market.



Insights into Regional Analysis

Heavy Consumption by Auto Industry Secures the Top Rank for North America



North America is expected to dominate the market.

The aerospace and defence industries are strong in North America, especially in the United States. In this sector, metal anodizing is essential for giving aerospace components better performance, increased durability, and corrosion resistance. The region's ongoing investments in aeronautical technologies drive the need for anodized materials.



Asia Pacific Presents an Influx of Opportunities as Key End-use Industries Flourish



Asia Pacific is expected to be the notably growing region. Asia Pacific, particularly China, has become a key hub for global manufacturing.

The region's varied industrial endeavors in consumer products, automotive, aerospace, and electronics propel the need for anodized materials.

Growing urbanisation and industrialisation in nations like China, and India are factors in the rise in building activity. Investments and industrial activity are rising in Asia Pacific's emerging markets, including southeast Asian nations. As a result, the market for metal anodizing grows as emerging economies increase their production capabilities.

Key Companies Profiled in the Global Metal Anodizing Market



MilSpec Metal Finishing

Lintec

Preision Coating Company, Inc.

Bodycote

Aalberts Surface Treatment

Alumeco Group

Industrial Metal Finishing

Havland Enterprises, Inc.

Bondtech Corporation

Surface Technology, Inc.

Talon Innovations Corporation

Tecno-Coat

Rashig USA, Inc.

Chemetall GmbH Anodizing Technologies Co., Ltd.



Global Metal Anodizing Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2023-2030 - (By Type of Metal Coverage, By Anodizing Process Coverage, By End-use Industry Coverage, By Geographic Coverage and By Companies):

About Us

Fairfield Market Research is a UK-based market research provider. Fairfield offers a wide spectrum of services, ranging from customized reports to consulting solutions. With a strong European footprint, Fairfield operates globally and helps businesses navigate through business cycles, with quick responses and multi-pronged approaches. The company values an eye for insightful take on global matters, ably backed by a team of exceptionally experienced researchers. With a strong repository of syndicated market research reports that are continuously published & updated to ensure the ever-changing needs of customers are met with absolute promptness.

Contact

Fairfield Market Research

London, UK

UK +44 (0)20 30025888

USA (Toll-free) +1 (844) 3829746

Web:

Email: ...

LinkedIn | Twitter