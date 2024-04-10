(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. In-Vitro Diagnostics Market - Focused Insights 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The U.S. In-Vitro Diagnostics Market was valued at USD 40.79 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach USD 44.95 billion by 2029, showcasing a CAGR of 1.63%.
The U.S. in-vitro diagnostics (IVDs) market report contains exclusive data on 83 vendors. The competition among market players in the IVD market is significantly high for products, solutions, reagents, consumables, and services in terms of pricing, product, and associated brand image, services, and associated quality, a new product launched and developed, customer services, and financing terms.
The leading market players in the US IVD market are F Hoffmann-La Roche, Abbott, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Diasorin, Biomerieux, Danaher, Bio-Rad, and Siemens Healthineers, competing with rapidly emerging market players. Vendors in the market are increasing their market share through inorganic growth strategies.
Growing Importance of IVD In Healthcare
The technological innovation and its application in healthcare are leading to the practical implementation of new treatment methods. The expectations for personalized medicine are growing, wherein medication and treatment are tailored to each patient's unique characteristics and medical condition. Testing is likely to play an increasingly important role in healthcare, as the realization of personalized medicine will require testing to confirm individual characteristics. For instance, cancer genomic medicine, which has begun earnestly, requires analysis of genetic information within cancer cells through genetic testing. Sysmex is working to achieve this type of cancer genomic medicine and to make liquid biopsy a reality.
Increasing Adoption Of Automation in Laboratories
Integrating automation into the IVD manufacturing process has many benefits for IVD device designers and manufacturers. Automation allows for the inclusion of software-based calculation, calibration, and documentation, improving test efficiency, calibration schedules, regulatory compliance, and instrument/equipment traceability. These benefits reduce labor, lower error (standardization) risk, and fewer calibration tests. Furthermore, automated volumetric measurements simplify production fabrication processes by giving manufacturers better control over manufacturing equipment and steps in the production line.
U.S. IN-VITRO DIAGNOSTICS MARKET HIGHLIGHTS
The reagents and consumables product segment occupies a major market share of over 67% in the U.S. in-vitro diagnostics (IVDs) market. Reagents and consumables are used in in-vitro diagnostics procedures as a medium and transporter of specimens. With the increasing adoption of in-vitro diagnostics solutions, the demand for reagents and consumables is increasing. Infectious diseases and pandemics such as COVID-19 significantly fuel the demand for reagents in diagnosis. By technology, the hematology segment is growing significantly, with the highest CAGR of 3.05% during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is attributed to the increasing incidences of blood disorders and other diseases, rapid technological advances in hematology, and the emergence of high-throughput hematology analyzers. The diabetes application segment is propelling, with the fastest-growing CAGR in the U.S. market during the forecast period. The rising health consciousness among the population and the demand for diabetes monitoring devices, coupled with the easy availability of advanced diabetes devices, are fostering market growth in this country. The standard reference labs segment dominated the market share of the U.S. in-vitro diagnostics market. The segmental growth is primarily due to impeccable quality control standards, delivering top-tier testing services to hospitals, clinics, and various public and private healthcare institutions. Standard reference laboratories majorly contribute to the in-vitro diagnostics (IVD) market. These facilities undertake multiple responsibilities and a broad network of labs across regions. They are adept at conducting intricate and high-risk tests for many purposes.
KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED
How big is the U.S. in-vitro diagnostics (IVDs) market? What are the key trends in the U.S. in-vitro diagnostics (IVDs) market? Who are the major players in the U.S. in-vitro diagnostics (IVDs) market? What is the growth rate of the U.S. in-vitro diagnostics (IVDs) market?
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 115
| Forecast Period
| 2023 - 2029
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
| $40.79 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
| $44.95 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 1.6%
| Regions Covered
| United States
Vendors List
Key Vendors
Abbott Laboratories bioMerieux Danaher Roche Bio-Rad Siemens Healthineers Thermo Fisher Scientific Diasorin
Other Prominent Vendors
Qiagen Quest Diagnostics Atomo Diagnostics Sysmex Corp Accelerate Diagnostics Arkray Inc Agilent Technologies BD Illumina Mindray Revvity Grifols Hologic Amoy Diagnostics Altona Cepheid Exact Sciences Beckman Coulter QuidelOrtho Tosoh Myriad Genetics AccuBio Tech Agappe Technologies Balio Diagnostics B&E BIO-TECHNOLOGY bioLytical Laboratories Biosynex Biocartis Biocept Biomerica Boule Diagnostics Cupid Caredx Chembio Diagnostics Clindiag Systems Contec Medical Systems CellaVision Dialab Dexcom Diagon Diatron Dirui Drucker Diagnostics EDAN Instruments EKF Diagnostics Holding ELITechGroup Erba Diagnostics Genrui Biotech High Technology Horiba Linear Chemicals INTEC J. Mitra & Co. Maccura Biotechnology Medsource ozone Biomedicals Meril Life Sciences MP Biomedicals NIHON KOHDEN Norma NOWDiagnostics OPKO Health OraSure Technologies Perkin Elmer Prestige Diagnostics Seasun Biomaterials Sekisui Diagnostics SFRI Shenzhen Dymind Biotechnology Shenzhen Landwind Medical Sinocare Spinreact The Binding Site Group Trinity Biotech Trivitron Healthcare Trividia Health
SEGMENTATION & FORECAST
Products & Services
Reagents and Consumables Instruments/Analyzers & Software Services Technology Immuno and Clinical Chemistry Molecular Diagnostics Hematology Microbiology and Cytology Others
Application
Infectious Diseases Diabetes Cardiology Oncology Autoimmune Diseases Nephrology Drug Testing Others
End-Users
Standard reference labs Hospital Affiliated Labs Individuals Clinics Others
For more information about this report visit
About ResearchAndMarkets
ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
U.S. In-Vitro Diagnostics Market
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN10042024004107003653ID1108080319
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.