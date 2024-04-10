India, Belgium Vow To Increase Bilateral Cooperation, Enhance Strategic Ties

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 10 (IANS) Giving a further fillip to the multidimensional ties between the two countries, India and Belgium on Wednesday vowed to increase bilateral cooperation in the key areas, including trade, semiconductors, cyber and digital space, and science and technology.

Both sides undertook a comprehensive review of the multifaceted relations during the second edition of India-Belgium Foreign Office Consultations (FoC) held here on Wednesday.

The meeting was co-chaired by Pavan Kapoor, Secretary (West), Ministry of External Affairs, and Theodora Gentzis, President of the Board, Belgian Federal Public Service Foreign Affairs.

It follows the telephone conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Alexander De Croo, the Prime Minister of Belgium, on March 26 and the meeting between External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and his Belgian counterpart Hadja Lahbib on the sidelines of the Munich conference in February 2024.

"Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to enhance India-EU strategic ties during the ongoing tenure of the Belgian Presidency of the Council of the European Union, and to make progress towards a comprehensive, balanced, fair and mutually beneficial India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA)," the MEA said in a statement after the meeting.

The discussions encompassed key areas of bilateral cooperation, including trade and economic cooperation, semiconductors, cyber and digital space, science and technology, UNSC reforms, and multilateral cooperation and institutional dialogue mechanisms.

In addition, the dialogue extended to global and regional affairs, green energy transition including green hydrogen, pharmaceuticals and port cooperation, and exchange on key global challenges.

The consultations were preceded by the 18th meeting of the Joint Economic Commission of India and BLEU (Belgium Luxembourg Economic Union) held on Tuesday.

During the visit, Gentzis also paid a courtesy call to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.