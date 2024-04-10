               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
    Stocks in Play

    4/10/2024 - 9:53 AM EST - Victoria Gold Corp : Produced 29,580 ounces of gold during the first quarter of 2024. CEO John McConnell commented,"For the second consecutive year, we have stacked ore on the heap leach pad through the winter. While quarterly gold production is down year over year, the summer and fall seasons are our strongest operating periods and we expect to achieve 2024 gold production guidance of 165,000 to 185,000 ozs and cost guidance of US$1,450 to US$1,650 per oz of gold sold." Victoria Gold Corp shares T are trading down $0.63 at $7.01.





