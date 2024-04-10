(MENAFN- Baystreet) Faraday Copper Corp.

4/10/2024 10:02 AM EST

Prime Mining Corp.4/10/2024 9:58 AM ESTAscendant Resources Inc.4/10/2024 9:47 AM ESTBlackBerry4/10/2024 9:42 AM ESTBioVaxys Technology Corp4/10/2024 8:54 AM ESTCabral Gold Inc4/9/2024 11:37 AM ESTComet Lithium Corporation4/9/2024 10:53 AM ESTRevolve Renewable Power Corp.4/9/2024 10:17 AM ESTTitan Mining Corporation4/9/2024 10:12 AM ESTHLS Therapeutics Inc.4/9/2024 10:08 AM EST Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkin - Wednesday, April 10, 2024

Stocks in Play

4/10/2024 - 9:53 AM EST - Victoria Gold Corp : Produced 29,580 ounces of gold during the first quarter of 2024. CEO John McConnell commented,“For the second consecutive year, we have stacked ore on the heap leach pad through the winter. While quarterly gold production is down year over year, the summer and fall seasons are our strongest operating periods and we expect to achieve 2024 gold production guidance of 165,000 to 185,000 ozs and cost guidance of US$1,450 to US$1,650 per oz of gold sold.” Victoria Gold Corp shares T are trading down $0.63 at $7.01.









About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks