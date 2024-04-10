(MENAFN- Baystreet) Fitch Downgrades China's Credit Rating To 'Negative'

New York Stock Exchange Courts Japanese Companies The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is actively courting high-flying Japanese companies to undertake dual share listings in the U.S.NYSE Vice Chairman John Tuttle said in an interview with Bloomberg Markets that the exchange has reached out to multiple Japanese companies and that some are considering a dual U.S. listing over the next 18 months.While Tuttle didn't name any specific companies, he said many are in the technology and healthcare sectors.The courting of Japan's publicly traded companies comes as the country's stock market sits at an all-time high and as Japanese start-ups seek capital from institutional investors in America.Many well-known American investors, including Warren Buffett, have been investing in Japanese companies in recent years as the country's economy and stock market recover after 30 years of declines.In the interview, Tuttle added that the NYSE is also reaching out to companies in other countries such as South Korea and Singapore about dual share listings.All three of the major indices in the U.S. are at or near all-time highs currently, with the benchmark S&P 500 index up 10% year to date.

