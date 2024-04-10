(MENAFN- Baystreet) Monopar Shares Cheer Trial Results
Boeing's Airplane Deliveries Plunge Amid Safety Review
Delta Air Lines Announces Record Q1 Sales
Weekly AI Watch on Intel/AI and Google Cloud Next
Wednesday's Trades Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkins - Wednesday, April 10, 2024
ProPhase Flat on Cancer Drug Progress
ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPH) saw its shares lose some strength Wednesday, as the next-generation biotech, genomics, and diagnostics company, reported its progress on the commercialization of its breakthrough BE-Smart test for esophageal cancer. The Company is aiming for commercial launch in the second half of 2024.
CEO Ted Karkus commented,“The BE-Smart test is more than an advancement in medical technology; it is providing a critical solution to esophageal cancer by enabling early and cost-effective detection. Early detection offers patients the opportunity for more favorable outcomes and a brighter, healthier future. This groundbreaking diagnostic test is a patent-protected method for identifying esophageal cancer markers and a key component of ProPhase Labs' mission to enhance early detection and facilitate personalized treatment strategies and reflects our commitment to saving lives and improving patient care.”
The BE-Smart test constitutes a major innovation in the detection and management of esophageal adenocarcinoma (“EAC”) and stands at the forefront of a diagnostic revolution. ProPhase intends to pursue and seeks to capture a significant share of a multi-billion-dollar market for EAC diagnostics.
The Company anticipates reimbursement rates ranging between $1,000 and $2,000 per test based on CPT codes (as defined below) of similarly complex tests.
PRPH shares dipped a penny to $6.09.
About Us Contact Us Advertise License Our Content Jobs Disclaimer Privacy Policy
Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks
MENAFN10042024000212011056ID1108080293
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.