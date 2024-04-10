State Border Service: Border Patrol Agent Wounded As Result Of Gunfire Opened From Armenian Armed Forces

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On April 10, around 15:20, it was discovered that twoindividuals from the direction of Nerkin Khnzoresk village ofArmenia, opposite the positions of the frontier troops of the theState Border Service located in the Jijimli settlement, violatedthe state border, crossing approximately 300 meters intoAzerbaijani territory, with about 200 heads of small livestock,Azernews reports, citing the Press Center of the State BorderService.

Shots were fired from the combat post of the Armenian ArmedForces towards our border patrol, which prevented the violation ofthe state border, resulting in the injury of First LieutenantRovshan Mammadov.

The military serviceman was evaculated to a medical facilitywithout delay.

Currently, the operational situation remains stable and underthe control of Azerbaijani units.

The full responsibility for this latest provocation by theArmenian side squarely falls on the military-political leadershipof Armenia.