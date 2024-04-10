Child Killed, Two Injured In Russian Attack On Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A child was killed and at least two people were injured in Russian shelling of the village of Lyptsi in Ukraine's eastern Kharkiv region on Wednesday.

Oleh Syniehubov, head of the regional military administration, said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"A 14-year-old girl was killed in enemy shelling of Lyptsi. At least two people were injured. A 33-year-old female pharmacy employee who sustained shrapnel wounds and a 16-year-old boy were hospitalized," he said.

At around 14:10 on April 10, Russian forces shelled Lyptsi and Mala Danylivka in the Kharkiv district. A shop and a pharmacy caught fire.