Ukrainian President Meets With New Lithuanian Defense Minister

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the newly appointed Lithuanian Defense Minister, Laurynas Kasciunas, have discussed further all-round support for Ukraine.

That's according to a statement posted on the website of the head of state, Ukrinform reports.

During the meeting with Kasciunas as part of his first foreign visit in this position, Zelensky thanked Lithuania for its comprehensive assistance and readiness to support Ukraine until victory.

Zelensky emphasized the importance of Lithuania's continued leadership in the international coalition on demining and the development of cooperation in the defense industry.

"Thank you for your support, for everything you have been doing since the beginning of the full-scale war. I know that our teams are working on a document on security commitments. We expect it to lay a new foundation for enhanced security of our states," he said.

Zelensky emphasized that Ukrainians are particularly grateful for Lithuania's financial contribution to the implementation of the Czech initiative to purchase artillery rounds and for the allocation of funds for a batch of drones.

According to him, it is extremely important for Ukraine that partner countries make decisions on the timely and unimpeded supply of much-needed equipment, weapons and ammunition.

The two also discussed further comprehensive support from Lithuania, in particular in training Ukrainian service members and implementing rehabilitation programs for wounded defenders.

Photo credit: Office of the President of Ukraine