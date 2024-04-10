At Least One Wounded In Russian Missile Strike On Vovchansk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army carried out an airstrike on Vovchansk, Kharkiv region, destroying a clinic and wounding at least one person.

Oleh Syniehubov, head of the regional military administration, said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"The occupiers dropped two guided aerial bombs on Vovchansk. The strikes completely destroyed a polyclinic. One person is currently known to have been injured. A 34-year-old man with shrapnel wounds was hospitalized," the post reads.

Child killed, two injured in Russian attack on Kharkiv region

On the afternoon of Wednesday, April 10, the Russians struck the Kharkiv district, causing a fire at a shop and a pharmacy. There may be people under the rubble.