Chief Of Staff Of Kuwait Army Visits Military Sites

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 10 (KUNA) -- Chief of Staff of the Kuwaiti Army Air Marshal Bandar Al-Mezyen visited Mubarak Duty Force and a site of the Skyguard air defense system on Wednesday.

During the tour, Air Marshal Al-Mezyen praised the high morale, efficiency and vigilance of the Army personnel and their preparedness to discharge the missions entrusted to them, according to a press release from the General Staff.

He conveyed to the personnel the Mubarak Duty Force and the air defense company the greetings of the political and military leadership on the occasion of the holy Eid Al-Fitr.

Expressing his best wishes for the military personnel, Air Marshal Al-Mezyen asked them to maintain the high level of preparedness to maintain the security and stability of the homeland under the leadership of His Highness the Amir and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

Air Marshal Al-Mezyen was accompanied by assistants to the Chief of Staff Maj.-Gen. Mohammad Majed and Maj.-Gen. Khaled Al-Shu'ala. (end)

