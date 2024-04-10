Obra Fund Management Launches Opportunistic Structured Products And High Grade Structured Products Etfs

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Obra ETFs to Invest Opportunistically in a Wide Variety of Securitized Products that have Potential to Produce Income



Veteran Portfolio Managers Peter Polanskyj and Matt Roesler to Manage Funds

NEW YORK, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Obra Capital, Inc. (“Obra”) today announced the listing of Obra Opportunistic Structured Products ETF (NYSE: OOSP) and Obra High Grade Structured Products ETF (NYSE: OGSP). The ETFs are the inaugural investor offerings of Obra Fund Management, LLC, the manager of the funds. Additional information about the manager and the funds can be found at the newly launched website .

“I am very proud and excited to announce the listing of Obra Opportunistic Structured Products and Obra High Grade Structured Products ETFs,” said Blair Wallace, President and Chief Executive Officer of Obra Capital, Inc.“Through OOSP and OGSP, we aim to provide investors with investment options with access to a wide variety of securitized products. We intend to deploy a dynamic approach, which will allow the team to shift allocation based on changing market conditions while working to deliver a dividend every quarter.”

Obra Opportunistic Structured Products ETF

OOSP seeks to generate current income with a focus on principal preservation by investing primarily in securitized products1. OOSP will take an active approach to investing across asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage-backed securities, commercial mortgage-backed securities, collateralized debt obligations, collateralized mortgage obligations, and collateralized loan obligations. The fund will invest up and down capital structures and the duration spectrum, contingent upon market conditions.

Obra High Grade Structured Products ETF

OGSP seeks to generate current income with a focus on principal preservation by investing, primarily, in high-grade and investment-grade securitized products2. OGSP will take an active approach to investing, allocating across asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage-backed securities, commercial mortgage-backed securities, collateralized debt obligations, collateralized mortgage obligations, and collateralized loan obligations. The fund will invest up and down capital structures and the duration spectrum, contingent upon market conditions.

Experienced Portfolio Management

OOSP and OGSP will be managed by Peter Polanskyj, Senior Managing Director, Head of Structured Credit and Matt Roesler, Managing Director, Structured Credit.

Mr. Polanskyj has over 27 years of experience investing in a variety of structured investments with corporate credit underlying and has successfully raised and managed a $12bn collateralized loan obligation management platform.

Mr. Roesler has over 20 years of experience in portfolio management on behalf of liability-driven, total return and opportunistic accounts with a focus on securitized products, capital relief transactions, and secured financing opportunities.

ObraFunds

In support of Obra Fund Management, LLC and the newly launched Obra Opportunistic Structured Products ETF and Obra High Grade Structured Products ETF, Obra Capital has launched a new website available at . The new website provides investors with access to fact sheets, prospectus, SAI, performance data, and investment approach.

For more information, please visit .

About Obra Capital

Obra Capital, Inc. is an alternative asset management firm that provides investment products and solutions across insurance special situations, structured credit, asset-based finance, and longevity. The firm aims to generate long-term value and returns for investors through a variety of funds and separate accounts. With capabilities in investing, originating, structuring, and servicing, Obra provides differentiated investment opportunities for investors globally. As of March 31, 2024, Obra Capital Management, LLC's estimated unaudited amount of assets under management was approximately $4.3 billion. For more information about Obra, please visit .

An investor should consider the investment objective, risks, and charges and expenses of the Funds before investing. The prospectus contains this and other information about the Fund. A copy of the prospectus is available at or by calling Shareholder Services at 1-800-773-3863. The prospectus should be read carefully before investing. Current and future holdings are subject to change and risks.

An investment in the Funds is subject to investment risks, including the possible loss of some or the entire principal amount invested. There can be no assurance that the Funds will be successful in meeting their investment objectives. Investments in the Funds are also subject to the following risks: Structured Products Risk: The structured products may include investments in securitizations and other asset-back securities. Among other risks, the products (i) are subject to the risks associated with the underlying assets; (ii) will often be leveraged, which will generally magnify the opportunities for gain and risk of loss; (iii) are highly complex, which may cause disputes as to their terms and impact the valuation and liquidity of such positions; and (iv) often contain significant obstacles to asserting“putback” or similar claims against the products. Mortgage- and Asset-Backed Securities: MBS are subject to“prepayment risk” (when interest rates fall, certain types of obligations will be paid off by the obligor more quickly than originally anticipated, and the Fund may have to invest the proceeds in securities with lower yields) and“extension risks” (when interest rates rise, certain obligations will be paid off by the obligor more slowly than anticipated causing the value of these securities to fall). While shares of the funds are tradable on secondary markets, they may not readily trade in all market conditions and may trade at significant discounts in periods of market stress. ETFs trade like stocks, are subject to investment risks, fluctuate in market value, and may trade at prices above or below the ETFs net asset value. Brokerage commissions and ETF expenses will reduce returns. More information about these risks can be found in the Funds' prospectus.

The Obra ETFs are distributed by Capital Investment Group, Inc., Member FINRA/SIPC, 100 E. Six Forks Road, Suite 200, Raleigh, NC 27069. There is no affiliation between Obra Capital Inc., Obra Fund Management, LLC, including their principals, and Capital Investment Group, Inc. RCOBR0424003

1 Also referred to as“Structured Products.” Structured products are pre-packaged investments that normally include assets linked to interest or one or more derivatives, which may use leverage.

2 The Advisor defines high-grade as investment-grade securities, which are securities with a rating by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization (“NRSROs”) of Baa3/BBB- or better.