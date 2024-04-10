(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities for eRetailing in the Automotive Aftermarket" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The automotive aftermarket parts trade is undergoing an evolution, largely influenced by the adoption of digital technologies. By 2030, approximately $153 billion in parts and accessories will be sold from the online channel worldwide, which represents significant penetration in most regional markets.

The study aims to provide an update on the market for eRetailing in the automotive aftermarket business-to-consumer (B2C) channel, reflecting on the sector's evolution after the COVID-19 pandemic. The study period is 2020 to 2030.

Research Highlights

Research objectives include analyzing and estimating the market size for online sales of replacement parts and accessories in the automotive aftermarket. The study provides an understanding of industry trends influencing the outlook for online sales of parts and accessories. It provides an overview of recent developments in the aftermarket, indicating different patterns and trends across various regions. It compares regions and countries for growth opportunities based on prevailing sector dynamics that support the adoption of eRetailing in the automotive aftermarket.

Key Issues Addressed



What is the penetration of online retailing in the automotive aftermarket?

What is the long-term outlook for the penetration of eRetailing in different regions?

What are the penetration levels of online retailing in the automotive aftermarket in primary regions, and how will they evolve?

What are the new business models in aftermarket digitization? How are the different market participants reacting to the increasing popularity of online channels?

Key Growth Opportunities



Private Labeling

Online to Offline Integration Customer Life Cycle Management

Key Topics Covered:

Research Scope, Objectives, Background, and Methodology



Research Scope

Research Aim and Objectives

Key Questions This Study Will Answer

Channel Participant Definitions

Parts Category Definitions Forecast Assumptions

Growth Environment



Global eRetailing in the Automotive Aftermarket Snapshot

5 Big Predictions for Aftermarket eRetailing

Key Market Developments

Aftermarket eRetailing Purchase Channels Key Competitors by Region

Growth Opportunity Analysis



Global eRetailing Aftermarket Dashboard

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Key Trends

Business Models

Digital Points Of Sale

Private Label Programs

Penetration Forecast

Regional Penetration

eRetailing Aftermarket Penetration Heatmap, 2023

Growth Outlook

Revenue Forecast



Revenue Forecast by Region



Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue in Select Regions by Parts Category

Penetration Outlook

Channel Participant Share

Parts Category Share

Percent Revenue Breakdown by Participant Type

Global Revenue Share

Growth Metrics Key Findings and Outlook

Growth Opportunity Analysis - North America



Growth Metrics

Country Snapshot - US and Canada

Online Replacement Parts & Accessories Revenue North American Aftermarket Ecommerce Landscape

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Select Countries in Europe



Country Snapshot - UK

Online Replacement Parts & Accessories Revenue - UK

Country Snapshot- Germany

Online Replacement Parts & Accessories Revenue - Germany

Country Snapshot - France

Online Replacement Parts & Accessories Revenue - France

Country Snapshot - Italy

Online Replacement Parts & Accessories Revenue - Italy

Country Snapshot - Spain

Online Replacement Parts & Accessories Revenue - Spain European Aftermarket Ecommerce Landscape

Growth Opportunity Analysis - India



Country Snapshot - India

Online Replacement Parts & Accessories Revenue - India Indian Aftermarket Ecommerce Landscape

Growth Opportunity Analysis - China



Country Snapshot - China

Online Replacement Parts & Accessories Revenue - China

Chinese Aftermarket Ecommerce Landscape China's Leading Service Provider - Tuhu

Growth Opportunity Analysis - South America



Country Snapshot - Brazil

Online Replacement Parts & Accessories Revenue - Brazil

Country Snapshot - Mexico

Online Replacement Parts & Accessories Revenue - Mexico South American Aftermarket eCommerce Landscape

