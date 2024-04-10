(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities for eRetailing in the Automotive Aftermarket" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The automotive aftermarket parts trade is undergoing an evolution, largely influenced by the adoption of digital technologies. By 2030, approximately $153 billion in parts and accessories will be sold from the online channel worldwide, which represents significant penetration in most regional markets.
The study aims to provide an update on the market for eRetailing in the automotive aftermarket business-to-consumer (B2C) channel, reflecting on the sector's evolution after the COVID-19 pandemic. The study period is 2020 to 2030.
Research Highlights
Research objectives include analyzing and estimating the market size for online sales of replacement parts and accessories in the automotive aftermarket. The study provides an understanding of industry trends influencing the outlook for online sales of parts and accessories. It provides an overview of recent developments in the aftermarket, indicating different patterns and trends across various regions. It compares regions and countries for growth opportunities based on prevailing sector dynamics that support the adoption of eRetailing in the automotive aftermarket.
Key Issues Addressed
What is the penetration of online retailing in the automotive aftermarket? What is the long-term outlook for the penetration of eRetailing in different regions? What are the penetration levels of online retailing in the automotive aftermarket in primary regions, and how will they evolve? What are the new business models in aftermarket digitization? How are the different market participants reacting to the increasing popularity of online channels?
Key Growth Opportunities
Private Labeling Online to Offline Integration Customer Life Cycle Management
Key Topics Covered:
Research Scope, Objectives, Background, and Methodology
Research Scope Research Aim and Objectives Key Questions This Study Will Answer Channel Participant Definitions Parts Category Definitions Forecast Assumptions
Growth Environment
Global eRetailing in the Automotive Aftermarket Snapshot 5 Big Predictions for Aftermarket eRetailing Key Market Developments Aftermarket eRetailing Purchase Channels Key Competitors by Region
Growth Opportunity Analysis
Global eRetailing Aftermarket Dashboard Growth Drivers Growth Restraints Key Trends Business Models Digital Points Of Sale Private Label Programs Penetration Forecast Regional Penetration eRetailing Aftermarket Penetration Heatmap, 2023 Growth Outlook Revenue Forecast
Revenue Forecast by Region Revenue Forecast Analysis Revenue in Select Regions by Parts Category Penetration Outlook Channel Participant Share Parts Category Share Percent Revenue Breakdown by Participant Type Global Revenue Share Growth Metrics Key Findings and Outlook
Growth Opportunity Analysis - North America
Growth Metrics Country Snapshot - US and Canada Online Replacement Parts & Accessories Revenue North American Aftermarket Ecommerce Landscape
Growth Opportunity Analysis - Select Countries in Europe
Country Snapshot - UK Online Replacement Parts & Accessories Revenue - UK Country Snapshot- Germany Online Replacement Parts & Accessories Revenue - Germany Country Snapshot - France Online Replacement Parts & Accessories Revenue - France Country Snapshot - Italy Online Replacement Parts & Accessories Revenue - Italy Country Snapshot - Spain Online Replacement Parts & Accessories Revenue - Spain European Aftermarket Ecommerce Landscape
Growth Opportunity Analysis - India
Country Snapshot - India Online Replacement Parts & Accessories Revenue - India Indian Aftermarket Ecommerce Landscape
Growth Opportunity Analysis - China
Country Snapshot - China Online Replacement Parts & Accessories Revenue - China Chinese Aftermarket Ecommerce Landscape China's Leading Service Provider - Tuhu
Growth Opportunity Analysis - South America
Country Snapshot - Brazil Online Replacement Parts & Accessories Revenue - Brazil Country Snapshot - Mexico Online Replacement Parts & Accessories Revenue - Mexico South American Aftermarket eCommerce Landscape
For more information about this report visit
About ResearchAndMarkets
ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN10042024004107003653ID1108080251
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.