Global Flow Chemistry Market To Reach $2.9 Billion By 2030

The global market for Flow Chemistry estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2023, is expected to reach US$2.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period 2023-2030.

CSTR (continuous stirred tank reactor), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is expected to record 7.8% CAGR and reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Plug Flow Reactor segment is estimated at 6.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The Flow Chemistry market in the U.S. is estimated at US$422.9 Million in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$625.6 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.5% and 6.1% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6% CAGR.

The report features profiles of 20 featured companies.

A selection of companies in the report includes:



AM Technology

Cambrex Corporation

Chemtrix

Ehrfeld Mikrotechnik

Fraunhofer ICT-IMM

FutureChemistry Holding

Koninklijke DSM

Little Things Factory

Lonza Group Ltd.

Milestone

Syrris

Terra Labs

ThalesNano Nanotechnology, Inc.

Uniqsis Ltd.

Velocys YMC

Key Attributes:

