Global Flow Chemistry Market To Reach $2.9 Billion By 2030

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flow Chemistry - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The global market for Flow Chemistry estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2023, is expected to reach US$2.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period 2023-2030.
CSTR (continuous stirred tank reactor), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is expected to record 7.8% CAGR and reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Plug Flow Reactor segment is estimated at 6.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The Flow Chemistry market in the U.S. is estimated at US$422.9 Million in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$625.6 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.5% and 6.1% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6% CAGR.
The report features profiles of 20 featured companies.
A selection of companies in the report includes:
AM Technology Cambrex Corporation Chemtrix Ehrfeld Mikrotechnik Fraunhofer ICT-IMM FutureChemistry Holding Koninklijke DSM Little Things Factory Lonza Group Ltd. Milestone Syrris Terra Labs ThalesNano Nanotechnology, Inc. Uniqsis Ltd. Velocys YMC
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 208
| Forecast Period
| 2022 - 2030
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
| $1.4 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
| $2.9 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 9.5%
| Regions Covered
| Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E) Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E) Global Economic Update
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
United States Canada Japan China Europe France Germany Italy United Kingdom Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific Australia India South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific Latin America Argentina Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Middle East Iran Israel Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Rest of Middle East Africa
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit
About ResearchAndMarkets
ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
Global Market for Flow Chemistry
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN10042024004107003653ID1108080249
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.