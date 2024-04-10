The U.S. lawn and garden consumables market report contains exclusive data on 29 vendors. The U.S. lawn & garden consumables market's competitive scenario is intensifying, with global and domestic players offering diverse products. Regarding market share, a few major players are currently dominating the market. Some companies currently dominating the market are Bayer, CRH, Nutrien, ScottsMiracle-Gro, and The Andersons.



In 2023, Corteva expanded access to Enlist herbicides following a comprehensive Endangered Species Act (ESA) consultation process, opening doors for sustainable weed control solutions. Market players should be attentive to the changing regulatory landscape and explore environmentally friendly alternatives. Adapting to evolving herbicide restrictions and embracing eco-friendly options can favor U.S. lawn and garden consumables market players.

Rising Urban Green Parks and Spaces

The increasing establishment of urban green parks and spaces is a significant driver for the market. As cities prioritize green infrastructure, there is a growing demand for consumables to maintain these public areas. Market players can capitalize on this trend by tailoring their products for municipal use, offering bulk packages suitable for larger spaces, and providing solutions that cater to the specific needs of public landscaping - collaborating with local governments to ensure product compliance with environmental regulations such as the Federal Insecticide, Fungicides and Rodenticides Act (FIFRA), which regulates the use of pesticides and ensures that these products do not harm health or the environment.

Rising Penetration of E-Commerce

The rising penetration of e-commerce is reshaping how consumers access lawn and garden consumables, presenting challenges and opportunities for market players. Market players must optimize their online presence, ensuring user-friendly interfaces, secure transactions, and efficient delivery systems. Offering exclusive online promotions, product bundles, and comprehensive product information can enhance the e-commerce shopping experience for consumers.

Additionally, investing in digital marketing strategies to increase online visibility and leveraging data analytics for personalized recommendations can help companies stay competitive in the evolving landscape of online retail.

The seeds product segment is growing significantly, with the fastest CAGR of 2.95% during the forecast period. The segment is propelling as it plays a pivotal role within the U.S. lawn and garden consumables market, offering a diverse range that caters to different plant varieties and consumer preferences. The increasing sale of seeds is due to the growing interest of people in home gardening and sustainable agriculture.

The home improvement stores distribution segment holds the largest market share, with over 42% of the market distributed through the U.S. lawn and garden consumables market. The segmental growth is mainly due to these stores providing convenient one-stop shopping for garden needs and attracting consumers with various fertilizers, seeds, pesticides, mulch, and other consumables. The in-store experience and expert staff contribute to customer engagement, offering guidance and expertise on lawn and garden products. The residential market segment is growing significantly, with the highest-growing CAGR of 2.52% during the forecast period. The residential segment is a key end-user of lawn and garden consumables, with homeowners and renters engaging in gardening for aesthetic, recreational, and environmental purposes, thus helping the market grow.

