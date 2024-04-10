Congress Still Sore At Shiv Sena (UBT) Over Sangli, Seeks A Rethink

(MENAFN- IANS) Sangli (Maharashtra) April 10 (IANS) A day after the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) announced its seat-distribution formula, the Congress remained sore at the Shiv Sena (UBT) over the Sangli Lok Sabha seat and urged for a rethink, here on Wednesday.

Congress's Padus-Kadegaon MLA Vishwajeet P. Kadam and the hopeful candidate Vishal P. Patil made a fervent request to the MVA, Congress leaders for a rethink and also urged Shiv Sena (UBT) President and ex-chief minister Uddhav Thackeray to give up the Sangli seat.

Speaking to the media this afternoon, Kadam and Patil pointed out that they had staked a claim on the seat long before the MVA seat discussions were initiated among the three main allies.

“We have met the Congress' state and Central leadership, and attempted to convey the sentiments of the Sangli workers and voters to the top party leaders as we are fully capable of winning this seat,” said Kadam.

“The MVA has several MLAs in Sangli district, many office-bearers in the Zilla Parishad and local self-governing bodies. The Shiv Sena (UBT) wanted Kolhapur but there the Chhatrapati Shrimant Shahu Maharaj expressed his desire to contest on a Congress ticket. However, Thackeray's party took a unilateral decision and announced its candidate (top wrestler Chandrahar Patil) in Sangli even before the MVA seat-sharing formula was finalised,” Kadam pointed out.

The state Congress President Nana F. Patole had voiced his displeasure over Sangli LS seat even yesterday, and even on Bhiwandi seat which will be contested by the Nationalist Congress Party (SP).

Kadam and Patil were flanked by other senior leaders like Congress Sangli District President and MLA Vikram Sawant, City President Prithviraj Patil, Jayshree Patil, Jitesh Kadam, Mahendra Lad and others.

They reiterated their highest regards for Thackeray, and requested that if the Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders had studied the history of Sangli LS seat and its candidates, then the present situation could have been avoided.

Kadam and Patil said that the MVA's seat-sharing pact of April 9 was not digested by the Sangli Congress cadres, and appealed again to the SS (UBT) to consider its stance.

Meanwhile, state Congress leaders have dismissed the likelihood of Vishal Patil contesting as an independent to challenge the SS (UBT) nominee in Sangli and said all party workers would work unitedly to defeat the BJP's sitting two-time MP Sanjaykaka R. Patil.