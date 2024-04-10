(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DENVER, CO, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTC: UBQU), an innovative force in software development, is proud to announce a game-changing initiative by its subsidiary, Innovative Outcomes. The addition of a“Clinic-Based” focus to its business model represents a new era of exponential revenue growth, with each "Clinic Model" poised to inject an additional one million dollars annually into Innovative Outcomes' revenue stream.

Embracing the Clinic-Based Model, Innovative Outcomes has crafted a pioneering system tailored to empower established wound care clinics nationwide. By facilitating order submission, enhancing patient engagement, and streamlining clinical note transmission, the company positions itself as a catalyst for direct prescription facilitation through its dedicated personnel. This streamlined approach not only optimizes operational efficiency but also expedites insurance claim processing, ensuring seamless product delivery to the patient.

Innovative Outcomes is aggressively forging ahead with plans to establish 3-5 models by the close of the 3rd quarter. Additional clinics are slated to be added by the end of 2024. The company anticipates an exponential rollout throughout 2025, cementing its position as an industry leader in healthcare logistics.

Each "Model" represents a significant revenue boost, estimated at one million dollars annually, increasing the company's market share in the wound care segment of US healthcare. Kevin Lamb, CEO of Innovative Outcomes, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "Our clinic-focused approach signifies a paradigm shift in healthcare delivery, elevating service standards and enhancing regulatory compliance. This initiative marks another pivotal step towards innovation within the wound care space, while realizing our ambitious goal of achieving our goal of $100 million in annual revenue."

For exclusive insights from Kevin Lamb regarding Innovative Outcomes' trajectory and projected growth, access the interview from April 4th here .

About Ubiquitech Software Corp.:

Ubiquitech Software Corp. leverages state-of-the-art global internet marketing, Metaverse marketing, Affiliate marketing, Direct Response Television (DRTV), Radio, Internet Content, SEO, and traditional marketing techniques to drive traffic to its subsidiary.

About Innovative Outcomes Inc.:

Innovative Outcomes emerges as one of the fastest-growing healthcare logistics companies, committed to serving medical providers and patients nationwide. Anchored by the ethos of "Patients First," our culture underscores ethics and compassion, simplifying wound care through our iPak – unit dose packaging system. As trailblazers in healthcare technology and logistics, we alleviate healing burdens, ensuring optimal outcomes for all patients.

