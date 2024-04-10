(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Flexographic Printing Machine Market is estimated at US$ 3.3 billion by 2034, surging at a vigorous 2.10% CAGR during the assessment period 2024 to 2034. In-line Press emerges as the leading type segment in the flexographic printing machine market, favored for its versatility and efficiency.

NEWARK, Del, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While the valuation of the flexographic printing machine market is put forth at US$ 2.7 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 2.10% for the decade, the market is suggested to reach US$ 3.3 billion in 2034.



The flexographic printing machine market is poised for significant growth in the coming years, propelled by the escalating demand for sustainable and eco-friendly printing solutions. These machines, widely utilized in industries such as food and beverages, healthcare, and consumer goods, offer high printing quality and consistency while simultaneously reducing the environmental footprint of manufacturers. This promising trajectory presents a lucrative opportunity for manufacturers and investors in the printing industry.

Another catalyst for the flexographic printing machine market's growth is its adaptability and affordability. These machines, highly versatile and capable of printing on a wide range of substrates, are a boon for small and medium-sized businesses. The expansion of the e-commerce industry and the surging demand for digital printing plates have further amplified the need for flexographic printing machines, making them an integral part of the industry's growth story.

However, the market is not without its challenges. Factors such as the increasing popularity of gravure printing machines and the growing adoption of digital printing technologies pose a threat to the growth of the flexographic printing machine market. Moreover, fluctuations in the prices of raw materials and the high cost of these machines deter small manufacturers from buying them. Nonetheless, with increasing awareness about environmental issues and the rising demand for sustainable packaging solutions, the flexographic printing machine market is poised for continued growth in the years to come.

“The flexographic printing machine market is expected to grow in the coming years, driven by the demand for high-quality and efficient printing solutions. New technologies and higher levels of automation and customization will be key factors in this growth ”, opines a Lead Consultant Ismail Sutaria in Packaging at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Key Takeaways from the Market Study :



With an expected market share of 43.30% for 2024, stack press product type is continuing to dominate the flexographic printing machine market.

Packaging end use in the flexographic printing machine market is slated to hold 37.90% of the market share for 2024.

The flexographic printing machine industry in India is projected to inflate at a CAGR of 5.40% through 2034.

The flexographic printing machine industry in China is anticipated to develop at a CAGR of 4.70% through 2034.

The flexographic printing machine industry in Thailand is predicted to rise at a 4.10% CAGR through 2034.

The flexographic printing machine industry in Spain is estimated to rise at a 2.40% CAGR through 2034. The flexographic printing machine industry in South Korea has the potential to increase at a 2.40% CAGR through 2034.



Competitive Landscape

Key companies are expanding their presence in emerging markets and investing in research to develop new technologies for their machines.

They also invest in digital printing technologies to complement their flexographic printing machines and offer a more comprehensive range of printing solutions. With new machines that offer higher levels of automation, productivity, flexibility, and customization, these companies are expanding their presence in the market.

Key Companies in the Market

Aim Machintechnik Pvt. Ltd.K. LABEL PRINTING MACHINERY (P) LTD.Wolverine Flexographic LLCStar Flex InternationalRotatek, Edale UK LimitedNilpeter A/SPolygraph LimitedShanghai Printyoung International Industry Co.Dongguang Xinghui Carton MachineryRuian Husong Printing MachineryWenzhou Daba MachineryZhejiang Hexiang Printing Machinery

Recent Developments:



Rotatek Printing and Packaging Technologies Spain collaborated with Iwasaki International Japan in October 2023 to offer cost-effective Japanese technology for label production in Spain. Multitec showcased a servo narrow web flexo press with UV capabilities, foiling, and a converting section at PrintPack India 2022, targeting flexible packaging and self-adhesive label printing.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type:



Central Impression Press

In-line Press Stack Press



By Substrate Type:



Plastic

Paper & Paper Board

Metal

Fabric Other Substrates (Wood, Glass, etc.)



By Ink Type:



Aqueous / Water-based Inks

Solvent-based Inks

UV-based Inks

Hot Melt Inks

Rubber Based Inks Toner

By End Use:



Commercial

Publication Packaging



By Region:



North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA) Europe



Authored by:

Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail's strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor's Degree in Mathematics.

