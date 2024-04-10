Recovery Centers Of America Achieves Strong Outcomes From Innovative Evidence-Based Care Model For Addiction Treatment

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New data shows approach is significantly surpassing national standards

King of Prussia, PA, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recovery Centers of America (RCA) – a healthcare network of substance use disorder treatment facilities in the East, Midwest and South – today unveiled data that supports its evidence-based care model, setting a new standard for addiction treatment.

The model, carefully crafted by a team of medically trained experts, features three specific pathways ensuring personalized and effective care:



Foundations (Pathway 1): Tailored for first-time recovery patients, focuses on finding and addressing the sources that drive addiction.

Fresh Start (Pathway 2): For returning/relapse patients, focuses on addressing gaps in previous recovery experience and identifying top triggers. Balance (Pathway 3): Geared towards patients with co-occurring disorders, assesses and addresses triggers for Substance Use Disorder (SUD) as well as mental health and other contributing conditions.

Additionally, six core tenets provide a variety of resources for lasting recovery, including the integration of the 12-step program, Medication for Addiction Treatment (MAT), Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), measurement-driven care, alumni support, and family involvement.

New data shows that the outcomes of RCA's model is surpassing national standards and other recovery centers, including:



RCA's readmission rates are below national expectations.



At 30 days, RCA's readmission rate is 7.5%, below the national expected rate of 10%.

At 90 days, RCA's readmission rate is 14.9%, below the national expected rate of 20%.

Utilizing the Brief Addiction Monitor (BAM) for effective preparation and relapse prevention, RCA's results are also successful in better preparing patients for recovery and preventing relapse-related behaviors.



Protective scores are 7 points higher than the national average.

Risk scores are 18 points lower than the national average. For patients opting to use MAT, RCA's approach contributes to a 20% reduction in readmissions.

"RCA's evidence-based care model represents a distinctive, innovative, and patient-centered approach to treating addiction and fostering lasting recovery," said Brett Cohen, CEO of RCA. "It is exciting to see these measurable results affirm that providing patients with exceptional treatments tailored to their specific needs achieves positive outcomes."

RCA's commitment to exceptional, customized care is also effectively evidenced by addressing common obstacles that hinder recovery – including rapid admission, insurance coverage and other accommodations:



RCA's patient-first approach is reflected in a high patient satisfaction rating of 4.5 on a scale of 1–5.

Contracted with over 50 health insurance carriers, RCA's broad network ensures accessibility and reduces cost barriers for patients.

RCA has completed 2,400 staged interventions to date. RCA places patients at the center of care right from the first call with a 24/7 Mission Center and a swift admissions process, admitting 82% of patients within one day.

Embracing the guiding principles of the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) and the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA), RCA weaves these evidence-based philosophies into the care model, ensuring that patients benefit from the latest research, innovation, and a comprehensive approach to addiction treatment.

For more information about RCA's care model and the new findings about its success, please visit Recovery Centers of America .

About Recovery Centers of America:

Recovery Centers of America is dedicated to helping patients achieve a life of recovery through evidence-based treatment for substance use disorder and co-occurring mental health conditions. RCA has 11 inpatient facilities in Earleville and Waldorf (near Washington D.C.), Maryland; Danvers and Westminster, Massachusetts; Devon (near Philadelphia), and Monroeville (near Pittsburgh), Pennsylvania; South Amboy and Mays Landing, New Jersey; St. Charles, Illinois (outside of Chicago); Indianapolis, and Greenville in South Carolina. A full spectrum of outpatient treatment is also provided at many of these facilities. Patients can obtain care by calling 1-844-5-RCA-NOW (844-572-2669) with complimentary transportation provided in most cases. For the fourth year, RCA is recognized as having multiple sites leading Newsweek's America's Best Addiction Centers rankings for excellence.

