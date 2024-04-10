The U.S. coffee machine market report contains exclusive data on 38 vendors. De'Longhi Group, Keurig Green Mountain Inc., Behmor Inc., BLACK & DECKER, Bravilor Bonamat B.V, BUNN-O-Matic Corporation, De'Longhi Group, Electrolux AB, Haier, Evoca Group, Farmer Brothers, Franke Kaffeemaschinen AG, Hamilton Beach Brands Inc., Keurig Green Mountain Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Lavazza, Melitta, Nestle SA, Panasonic Holdings Corporation, and Breville are the leading players and have intense market penetration.



Coffee is needed to get through the morning and has become one of the most popular hot beverages. As per the Spring 2022 National Coffee Data Trends (NCDT) report, 66% of Americans drink coffee daily, more than any other beverage, including tap water. Coffee consumption in the U.S. is around 400 cups per person per year. Everybody has a distinct favorite type of coffee, and automatic coffee makers come in various flavors to suit every taste, from classic espresso to filter coffee to mocha. The convenience of coffee machines boosts the market for coffee machines in the U.S.

The coffee machine industry is changing due to automated brewing, which offers unmatched efficiency and convenience. Coffee lovers can enjoy expertly crafted coffee drinks in the comfort of their own homes or businesses with just a button push. There are no more difficult brewing procedures or untidy grinds because autonomous machines handle everything.

The rise of unmanned convenience stores is a promising opportunity for vendors to install fully automated coffee-making machines. People can enjoy their favorite beverages anytime, wherever, without sacrificing quality or taste with the help of automated brewing technology, and this factor is aiding the growth of the coffee machine market.

The pod or capsule coffee machines product segment is growing significantly in the U.S. market, with the fastest CAGR of 2.37% during the forecast period. The pod coffee maker is the best option for individuals wishing to enjoy coffee quickly and without issues. Due to the ease of use of coffee makers, customers can conveniently enjoy the personalized experience of a coffee shop in their own house. This factor is boosting the segment of the coffee machine market.

Semi-automatic espresso machines in the operation segment have the largest market share of over 40% in the U.S. coffee machines market in 2023. The segment is propelling as the popularity of semi-automatic machines stems from their ability to strike a balance between automation and user involvement. Users appreciate the consistent results achieved effortlessly, yet the option for customization allows for a degree of personalization in the brewing process.

The residential segment is expected to grow significantly, with the highest CAGR in the U.S. coffee machine market. The segment is growing primarily due to the large consumption volume of coffee bags among households. The consumption volume of coffee in households indicates the prevalent coffee culture and habits among consumers. Many families have developed a strong affinity for coffee, making it a daily ritual or an integral part of their lifestyle. This cultural shift towards coffee enjoyment at home has boosted the demand for residential coffee machines. The direct distribution channel segment has the largest market share of over 31% in the U.S. coffee machine market. This segment is growing as it can sell products directly from the manufacturer or supplier to customers without intermediaries. This approach allows for greater control over the sales process and a more personalized customer experience.

