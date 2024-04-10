(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Medical Kiosks Market - Focused Insights 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The U.S. Medical Kiosks Market was valued at USD 1.88 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach USD 4.43 billion by 2029, showcasing a CAGR of 15.36%.
The U.S. medical kiosk market report contains exclusive data on 39 vendors. The U.S. medical kiosk market is highly fragmented, with many local and international players. The leading medical kiosk market vendors are Fabcon, Meridian, Verifone, Xiphias Software Technologies, and Redyref.
The competition among these players is intense. The rapidly changing technological environment can adversely affect vendors as customers expect continual innovations and upgrades in the medical kiosk market. The present scenario forces vendors to refine their unique value proposition to achieve a strong market presence.
Growing Need for Efficient Patient Management Systems
Digital transformation determines personal and institutional health care. Digital transformation is an ongoing process that can create opportunities in the health sector, which is provided with the necessary infrastructure and training. The patient management software and services market is expected to grow significantly due to the rising adoption of electronic health records (EHR) systems, and the increasing emphasis on digitization in healthcare facilities drives the demand for patient management solutions. Additionally, the growing need for integrated healthcare systems to enable seamless data sharing and collaboration between healthcare entities contributes to market growth.
Rising Demand for Convenient and Accessible Healthcare Solutions
Convenience has been a top priority in today's fast-paced society. Digital solutions have altered how we carry out daily chores, from communication to buying. Online healthcare choices have become a practical substitute as the demand for readily available and quick medical services increases.
The accessibility of online healthcare services around the clock is one of its main advantages, as many struggle to find time for conventional health appointments due to their hectic schedules and demanding lifestyles. Online platforms close this gap by providing 24/7 access to medical specialists. Online healthcare services are designed to provide efficient and accessible medical assistance. Individuals can easily navigate online consultations and medication orders through user-friendly interfaces and secure platforms.
THE US MEDICAL KIOSK MARKET INSIGHTS
By product type, the self-service kiosk segment has the largest share of over 37% in the U.S. medical kiosk market. The popularity of self-service kiosks is increasing due to the rising adoption of technologies such as artificial intelligence, virtual reality, and augmented reality. The patient self-service kiosks also play a significant role in helping patients take up virtual appointments. This might increase the U.S.'s demand for patient self-service kiosks during the forecast period. The pharmacy segment is growing significantly by end-user type, with the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The segment is propelling as patients can access prescriptions and over-the-counter medications 24/7, eliminating the need to wait for pharmacy opening hours and enabling faster services. The deployment of healthcare kiosk solutions allows pharmacists to focus on their most important responsibilities, such as filing prescriptions and advising patients. Additionally, wait times are significantly reduced, enhancing the patient experience. According to a study published in NCBI, it is observed that sexual health was the most frequent condition handled by kiosks installed in specialty clinics. It is followed by breastfeeding, cancer, chronic kidney disease, HIV, mental health, and others.
Key Vendors
Fabcon Meridian VeriFone Xiphias Software Technologies REDYREF
Other Key Players
Olea Kiosks KioWare Pyramid Nanonation Kiosk Information Systems Kiosk Group DynaTouch Zebra 22Miles Intel AUO American Kiosks Esper imageHolders Advanced Kiosks Diebold Nixdorf Elo Touch Frank Mayer & Associates Honeywell International Lilitab Parabit Pyramid Group Samsung Electronics SiteKiosk Slabb Kiosk Zebra Technologies CSI Health 19Labs Advantech Bewell Connect Howard Technology Solutions Let's Talk Interactive TelaCare Health Solutions Voice Products
SEGMENTATION & FORECAST
By Product
Self Service Kiosks Telehealth Kiosks Payment Kiosks Check-In Kiosks Others
By End-User
Healthcare Providers Pharmacies Others
