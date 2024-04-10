Girl Killed, 4 Others Injured In Road Accident In J&K's Bandipora

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, April 10 (IANS) A minor girl was killed and 4 others injured in a road accident in J&K's Bandipora district on Wednesday, police said.

Officials said that an autorickshaw met with an accident at Saderkoot in Bandipora, in which 5 persons were injured.

"A minor girl with critical injuries was shifted to Srinagar for treatment where she succumbed. Four injured persons are being treated at a local hospital in Bandipora," an official said, adding that police have taken cognisance of the accident.