Global Cellular Iot Market Size To Worth USD 45.64 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 22.21%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Global Cellular IoT Market Size was Valued at USD 6.14 Billion in 2023 and the Worldwide Cellular IoT Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 45.64 Billion by 2033, according to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting. Companies covered: CommSolid GmbH, SEQUANS, ZTE Corporation, Telit, MediaTek Inc., U-Blox, Sierra Wireless, Thales, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., and Other Key Vendors.

New York, United States, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Cellular IoT Market Size is Expected to Grow from USD 6.14 Billion in 2023 to USD 45.64 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 22.21% during projected period.





Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

Cellular Internet of Things (IoT) refers to the integration of telecommunications devices with the internet. It employs advanced technologies such as 3G, 4G, 5G, and Low Power Wide Area (LPWA) to establish dependable connections between a variety of hardware devices and sensors. It is widely used for asset, warehouse, and workforce management, remote plant monitoring, automation, cloud-based robotics, traffic management, and telematics in smartwatches and fitness bands. Also, the global cellular IoT market is expected to expand as various industries, such as manufacturing, automotive, energy, and utilities, digitize and automate more. In addition, a number of significant factors are expected to drive the cellular IoT market forward. Cellular IoT market players are expected to benefit from the growing use of IoT in the automotive sector, the commercialization of 5G, the emergence of narrowband Internet of Things (NB-IoT), and the long-term evolution of machines (LTE-M). However, some businesses, particularly smaller ones, may be hampered by the upfront costs of implementing cellular IoT solutions, which include hardware, connectivity, and infrastructure. Security is a major concern for the Internet of things.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Cellular IoT Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Hardware, Software), By Type (2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, LTE-M, NB-LTE-M, NB-IoT), By End-User (Retail, Energy, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Consumer Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, Other), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

Buy Now Full Report:

The hardware segment is expected to grow at the fastest pace in the global cellular IoT market during the forecast period.

Based on components, the global cellular IoT market is divided into hardware and software. Among these, the hardware segment is expected to grow at the fastest pace in the global cellular IoT market during the forecast period. Chipsets and cellular IoT modules are the fundamental building blocks of the cellular Internet of Things ecosystem. The increased use of cellular IoT modules in wearables, connected healthcare devices, smart city infrastructure, and building automation projects is expected to boost global cellular IoT growth.

The 4G segment is expected to grow at the fastest pace in the global cellular IoT market during the forecast period.

Based on the service type, the global cellular IoT market is divided into 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, LTE-M, NB-LTE-M, and NB-IoT. Among these, the 4G segment is expected to grow at the fastest pace in the global cellular IoT market during the forecast period. 4G offers low-cost modem options and certifications, and it has the most users worldwide. Even though standards and technologies for machine-to-machine and Internet of Things connections are rapidly evolving, they offer cutting-edge and efficient cellular services.

The energy segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global cellular IoT market during the forecast period .

Based on end users, the global cellular IoT market is divided into retail, energy, healthcare, manufacturing, consumer electronics, automotive & transportation, and others. Among them, the energy segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global cellular IoT market during the forecast period. Cellular technologies are expected to gain popularity in applications requiring large deployments and high-density endpoint connections. As an outcome, the energy, utility, and manufacturing industries will benefit the most.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the global cellular IoT market over the forecast period .

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global cellular IoT market over the forecast period. China has been at the forefront of 5G infrastructure development, helping to cement its market leadership. The country's rapid deployment of 5G networks has improved capabilities for IoT applications, allowing for faster and more reliable connectivity, which is critical for a wide range of IoT use cases across industries. Japan and South Korea's advances in 5G technology adoption contribute to the region's market growth by offering cutting-edge connectivity solutions for cellular IoT deployments in manufacturing, smart cities, and healthcare.

Europe is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global cellular IoT market during the projected timeframe. The southwest contains major manufacturing hubs as well as the headquarters of major appliance companies, making it a center for washing machine production and distribution. This concentration of industry players results in greater product availability and competitive pricing in the region. Furthermore, the southwest region, which includes cities like Stuttgart and Karlsruhe, has a relatively higher population density than the rest of Germany.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global cellular IoT market include CommSolid GmbH, SEQUANS, ZTE Corporation, Telit, MediaTek Inc., U-Blox, Sierra Wireless, Thales, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Qualcomm Technologies Inc, and Others.

Get Discount At @

Recent Developments

In May 2022, Audi, the German luxury vehicle manufacturer, provided an update on its collaboration with mobility platform Spoke and other partners to use cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) technology to help prevent bicycle-car accidents. Audi also collaborated with C-V2X, which detects cyclists, school buses, and emergency vehicles and alerts drivers via LTE cellular signals and direct PC5 signals that do not require a cellular network.

Key Target Audience



Market Players

Investors

End-users

Government Authorities

Consulting And Research Firm

Venture capitalists Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Cellular IoT Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Cellular IoT Market, Component Analysis



Hardware Software

Global Cellular IoT Market, Type Analysis



2G

3G

4G

5G

LTE-M

NB-LTE-M NB-IoT

Global Cellular IoT Market, End-User Analysis



Retail

Energy

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Consumer Electronics

Automotive & Transportation Other

Global Cellular IoT Market, Regional Analysis



North America



US



Canada

Mexico

Europe



Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain



Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America



Brazil



Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa



UAE



Saudi Arabia



Qatar



South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Browse Related Reports

Global Consulting Service Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Service Type (Operations Consulting, Strategy Consulting, Financial Advisory, Technology Advisory, Other Service Types), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises), By End-User (Life Sciences, Financial Services, Government, IT & Telecommunications, Energy, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033

Global E-Visa Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Software, Services), By Application (Travelling, Students/Educational Visa, Government/Foreign, Others), By Platform (Desktop, Smartphone, Tablets), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033

Global Immersive Technologies Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Hardware, Head-Mounted Display (HMD)), By Technology (Mixed Reality (MR), Virtual Reality (VR)), By Application (Training & Learning, Emergency Services), By Industry (Healthcare, Retail & eCommerce, Gaming), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033

Global Topological Quantum Computing Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Offering (Systems, Services), By Deployment (On-Premises, Cloud), By Application (Optimization, Simulation, Machine Learning), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033

About the Spherical Insights & Consulting

Spherical Insights & Consulting is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

CONTACT US:

For More Information on Your Target Market, Please Contact Us Below:

Phone: + 1 303 800 4326 (the U.S.)

Phone: +91 90289 24100 (APAC)

Email: ... , ...

Contact Us:

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter