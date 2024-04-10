Neuroone® CEO Dave Rosa Featured On Bloomberg Technology

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: NMTC) (“NeuroOne” or the“Company”), a medical technology company focused on improving surgical care options and outcomes for patients suffering from neurological disorders, announces an appearance by Chief Executive Officer Dave Rosa on Bloomberg Television's Bloomberg Technology. A replay of the segment, which aired live yesterday, can be viewed at NeuroOne-Bloomberg .



In conversation with host Caroline Hyde, Mr. Rosa discussed the Company's announcement yesterday about the first implant of its OneRFTM Ablation electrode in a surgery conducted by doctors at a top ranked hospital in the U.S. The limited commercial launch of the OneRFTM Ablation System was announced at the end of March.

Referring to the first implant, Mr. Rosa views the milestone as a tremendous accomplishment for both the Company and the entire field of neurological surgical care. Unique to any solution on the market, NeuroOne's technology developed a single device that can perform both diagnostic and therapeutic functions utilizing the same electrode. Mr. Rosa sees potential for NeuroOne's thin film electrode technology, including the OneRFTM Ablation System to support new gene therapies and drug delivery for various Neurological conditions like Alzheimer's disease, movement disorders and epilepsy, while also being able to directly monitor regions of the brain.

Bloomberg Technology, hosted by Ed Ludlow from San Francisco and Caroline Hyde in New York, is the only daily news program focused exclusively on technology, innovation, and the future of business.

