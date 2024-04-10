Direct Energy Weapon Market To Be Worth US$ 46.4 Billion By 2034: Fact.MR Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Quest for Modernization of Militaries Contributing to Increased Production of Direct Energy Weapons Rockville, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fact, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, in its newly published analysis that worldwide sales of direct energy weapons (DEWs) are estimated at US$ 8.43 billion in 2024. The global direct energy weapon market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 46.4 billion by the end of 2034.

Lower operational costs of DEWs compared to traditional weapon systems are projected to contribute to their increased sales. Conventional weapons, including bullets, bombs, and missiles generally need constant replenishment, maintenance, and production, which cannot be economical over time. In contrast, direct energy weapons depend on energy sources, including electricity, which can be generated at economical prices, particularly renewable energy technologies. In addition, the operational costs of direct energy weapons are stable and predictable as they do not depend on fluctuating costs of raw materials, such as conventional munitions.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 46.4 Billion Growth Rate (2024-2034) 18.6% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 80 Tables No. of Figures 219 Figures

Key Takeaways from Market Study



Sales of direct energy weapons are estimated at US$ 8.43 billion in 2024.

The global direct energy weapon market is projected to reach US$ 46.4 billion by the end of 2034.

The market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 18.6% from 2024 to 2034.

North America is projected to account for 40.2% share of the global market by the end of 2034.

Worldwide demand for armored vehicles is projected to rise at 18.7% CAGR and reach a valuation of US$ 12.67 billion by the end of 2034. Sales of direct energy weapons in China are projected to rise at a CAGR of 19.5% and reach US$ 8.11 billion by the end of 2034.

“Rising investments in weapon development and demonstration along with the growing need for precise weapon systems are projected to increase sales of direct energy weapons,” says a Fact analyst.

Key Market Players



Lockheed Martin Corporation

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Thales Group

Elbit Systems Ltd.

BAE Systems

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Moog, Inc.

Rheinmetall AG Boeing

Huge Investments in Military Upgrades in the United States

The United States is projected to account for 87.2% share of the North American market by 2034-end. This prominence is attributed to the continuing military modernization projects in the country. Constant investments in R&D activities and technological advancements by some prominent suppliers of direct energy weapons are projected to drive market growth going forward.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the direct energy weapon market, presenting historical demand data for 2018 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on technology (lasers [high energy, low energy], microwave, particle beams), range (less than 1 mile, more than 1 mile), platform (armored vehicles, ships & submarines, unmanned systems, aircraft systems, handheld systems), and application (ground, naval, airborne), across six major regions of the world (North America, Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

