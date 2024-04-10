Groundworks® Increases Ohio Footprint With The Acquisition Of The Basement Guys

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Foundation and Water Management Solutions Company Also Adds Basement Finishing to its Expanding Roster of Services

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Groundworks® , the nation's leading foundation and water management solutions company, announces its acquisition of The Basement Guys. The addition of this Cleveland based brand expands the Groundworks presence in Ohio, as well as marks the introduction of basement finishing to its already robust lineup of home services. With this transition, The Basement Guys will align with two existing Groundworks brands, Ohio Basement Systems and Ohio Basement Authority. All three offices will work together under the name Ohio Basement Authority.



“Groundworks continues our Midwest expansion with the addition of The Basement Guys,” said Matt Malone, founder & CEO of Groundworks.“By aligning with this stellar team, we are positioned to serve a growing volume of customers in Ohio, as well as look forward to adding a new area of expertise to Groundworks: basement finishing. Now, Groundworks will provide the full range of services from foundation repair and basement waterproofing to basement finishing.”

For 24 years, The Basement Guys have served homeowners in Northeastern Ohio for all of their basement needs, including waterproofing, foundation solutions, crawl space repair and basement finishing. They are a multi-time recipient of the Angi Super Service Award and are accredited by the Better Business Bureau.

“Becoming part of Groundworks enables us to grow to exciting new levels, offering both our customers and employees the added benefits of being part of a national company,” said Dan Reed, founder of The Basement Guys.“Our customers will enjoy a catalog of technology-forward resources from Groundworks, and our employees will have access to a larger array of benefits and career growth opportunities, including leadership training and the employee ownership program. This partnership is a natural fit and we look forward to continuing to deliver our high-quality services as part of Groundworks for years to come.”

Since 2016, Groundworks has been disrupting the foundation solutions industry through its combination of aligning with industry-leading local brands and opening new locations – making it the first national foundation solutions company. For more information on Groundworks locations, services, and career opportunities, please visit .

About Groundworks

Groundworks®, headquartered in Virginia Beach, Va., is the nation's leading and fastest-growing foundation and water management solutions company. Founded in 2016, Groundworks companies provide foundation and water management solutions, including foundation repair, basement waterproofing, crawl space repair and encapsulation, plumbing, gutter installation, and concrete lifting services, as well as offer soil stabilizing solutions for residential and commercial projects. Groundworks' combined brands have helped over one million homeowners protect and repair their most valuable asset: their homes. Groundworks operates over 67 offices across 35 states. It is a seven-time recipient of Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies and was named to the Inc. 2023 Best in Business list.

