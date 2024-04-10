True Tickets Partners With Citadel Theatre To Unveil Cutting-Edge Ticketing Experience

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EDMONTON, Alberta, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- True Tickets, a leader in secure digital ticket delivery, is excited to announce a groundbreaking partnership with The Citadel Theatre, Edmonton's premier performing arts venue. This collaboration marks True Tickets' continued expansion in the Canadian market and its first partnership in Alberta.



The Citadel Theatre, one of Alberta's most esteemed cultural institutions, will now offer True Tickets' advanced digital ticket delivery service. This move enhances the ticketing experience for both the venue and its patrons, ensuring a seamless, secure, and modern approach to event attendance.

Ken Lesnik, Head of Business Development at True Tickets, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership: "Expanding into Alberta with The Citadel Theatre is a significant milestone for True Tickets. We applaud The Citadel's commitment to artistic excellence and community engagement, and we hope to empower them in this mission by transforming the ticketing process. We're thrilled to bring our secure, contactless ticketing technology to Edmonton's dynamic arts scene."

Cassie Kupka, Marketing Director at The Citadel Theatre, echoed this sentiment: "Partnering with True Tickets is a strategic step towards enhancing our patron experience. Their innovative digital ticketing system not only streamlines the process of delivering and managing tickets but also reinforces our commitment to security and customer convenience."

True Tickets' digital ticketing solution integrates seamlessly with existing venue systems, providing features such as rules-based ticket sharing. This functionality allows for easy and secure ticket transfers, giving The Citadel Theatre greater control over ticket distribution and minimizing unauthorized resale.

This partnership also signifies True Tickets' continued expansion and commitment to serving performing arts centers and theatres globally. As The Citadel Theatre looks forward to an exciting year, True Tickets stands ready to support their journey into the future of digital ticketing.

About True Tickets

True Tickets is a secure contactless digital ticketing service that puts venues and event organizers in control of their tickets and in communication with their true audience. True Tickets' business-to-business solution easily integrates with Tessitura, the unified enterprise system for arts and cultural institutions, empowering performing arts centers, theatres, ballets, orchestras, and more to leverage the power of digital-native tickets to ensure extraordinary live experiences for their guests. With True Tickets, these institutions can set rules and track ticket custody, limit the excesses of the secondary market, and restore direct relationships between their audiences and the live events they love. For additional information, please visit True-Tickets or follow True Tickets on Twitter or LinkedIn .

About The Citadel Theatre

The Citadel Theatre is an Edmonton-grown theatrical powerhouse that creates extraordinary productions, made for Edmonton but fit for any of the world's great stages. It offers new and veteran theatregoers exceptionally polished, inventive live experiences that transport them, for a moment, to worlds beyond their imagination.

The Citadel is one of the largest not-for-profit theatres in North America, drawing patrons from a large geographic region that includes the greater Edmonton area as well as central and northern Alberta.

We believe that young people are integral to the artistic fabric of our community. As such, we are committed to programming and initiatives that develop their creative voices and encourage their participation. These include theatre classes, training and camps for the Foote Theatre School and Citadel Young Companies, school educational programming from the Students Club and Inquiring Minds, and more.

To learn more, visit citadeltheatre

