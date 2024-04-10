International Association Of Fire Fighters & Affiliates Launch ‘Fill The Boot’ Fundraisers Nationwide For Muscular Dystrophy Association

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) This is the 70th year of partnership between IAFF and MDA raising over $700 million in funds to advance care and accelerate research for MDA families living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular diseases.

New York, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) celebrates 70 years of partnership with the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) kicking off more than 2,000 Fill the Boot fundraising events throughout 2024 (ahead of National Boot Day on April 13, 2024).

Funds raised from IAFF's Fill the Boot events for MDA accelerate research, advance care, and empower people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular diseases to live stronger and love longer. Online donations will continue, even as fire fighters take to the streets in communities across the country with boots in hand asking pedestrians, motorists, customers, and other passersby to support MDA's mission. Online donations may be made at MDA/FillTheBoot .

“Traditions are at the heart of the fire service, and the IAFF is proud to celebrate 70 years of 'Fill the Boot' campaigns across the United States. Since 1954, our partnership with Muscular Dystrophy Association has advanced breakthroughs in treatments and access to care for families living with neuromuscular diseases. Awareness, research, and support are vital in this fight, and we will continue responding to the call until cures are found," said IAFF General President Edward Kelly .

"In our journey to end neuromuscular disease, fire fighters remain steadfast allies in our mission," said Donald S. Wood, Ph.D., President and CEO of MDA , reflecting on the 70-year collaboration between Muscular Dystrophy Association and International Association of Fire Fighters. "This is a historic American philanthropic partnership,” said Dr. Wood.“Over the decades, IAFF's commitment to 'Fill the Boot' has galvanized communities to support tangible outcomes, including more than 20 FDA-approved treatments for neuromuscular diseases, the growth of the only national network of multidisciplinary care centers, and free summer camp experiences for thousands for children with neuromuscular disabilities. As we lead promising medical advances in genetic medicine, the tradition of IAFF support in neighborhoods from coast to coast remains invaluable."

History

The partnership between MDA and IAFF was initiated in 1954 when the IAFF signed a proclamation designating MDA as its charity of choice and vowing to continue raising awareness and funds until cures are found. To date, fire fighters nationwide have raised $700 million. These funds have led in part to more than 20 new FDA-approved treatments for neuromuscular diseases and access to treatments and care from day one.

About the IAFF

The International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) is the driving force behind nearly every advance in the fire and emergency services in the 21st century. With headquarters in Washington, D.C., and Ottawa, Ontario, the IAFF represents more than 330,000 full-time professional fire fighters and paramedics in more than 3,500 affiliates. IAFF members protect more than 85 percent of the population in communities throughout the United States and Canada.

About Muscular Dystrophy Association

Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) is the #1 voluntary health organization in the United States for people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular diseases. For over 70 years, MDA has led the way in accelerating research, advancing care, and advocating for the support of our families. MDA's mission is to empower the people we serve to live longer, more independent lives. To learn more visit mda and follow MDA on Instagram , Facebook , X , Threads , TikTok , LinkedIn , and YouTube .

