Progress Announces Advanced AI Capabilities To Accelerate Delivery Of Digital Experiences

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New release offers AI-based conversion optimization, AI-assisted content classification and upgrades for faster performance in modern digital experiences

BURLINGTON, Mass., April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (Nasdaq: PRGS), the trusted provider of infrastructure software, today announced new powerful capabilities and enhancements in the latest release of Progress® Sitefinity® . Building on existing AI support throughout the platform, Sitefinity 15.1 introduces AI-powered conversion propensity scoring, AI-powered content classification for faster content editing and improved customer data modeling, enabling higher ROI and productivity. Additionally, new support for ASP Core in .NET 8 provides enormous flexibility to engineering teams, enabling them to develop and deploy using any platform of choice and accelerate time to market.



In order to keep up with and exceed fast-moving user expectations, organizations need to tap into the power of AI for the creation of personalized and meaningful digital interactions. They need a modern technology stack that enables them to deliver consistent brand experiences across touchpoints, audience segments and geographies. Sitefinity 15.1 expands the role of AI in conversion optimization and embraces ASP Core in .NET 8.

Additional Sitefinity 15.1 highlights include:

New AI Propensity Scoring for Conversions: Progress® Sitefinity Insight® customer data platform (CDP) automatically identifies high/medium/low segments for each conversion, helping to refine audience segmentation and activate users with a high likelihood to convert via targeted messaging and campaigns. New Sitefinity Insight features also include streamlined rules management for persona and lead scores, additional and enriched data export options, automatic tracking of outbound clicks and improvements to the chatbot-based Insightful Assistant.

AI-Assisted Content Classification: Integrated with the rich text editor and available for static content types, dynamic modules and media items, this new tool delivers AI suggestions for classification built upon existing taxonomy and can help hone content performance by increasing discoverability, reusability and relevance.

Page Editing Experience Enhancements: The exposed widget toolbox embedded in the new page editor improves page editing and accelerates publishing.



“With today's release of Sitefinity, we deliver practical new innovations for building AI-powered experiences and continue to deliver the latest in .NET technology for higher productivity and stronger business outcomes,” said Loren Jarrett, EVP & GM, Digital Experience, Progress.“Organizations today require modern AI-powered digital experience solutions designed for performance, scalability and operational efficiency, and this is what we are delivering today.”

"The integration of ASP Core and .NET 8 into Progress Sitefinity 15.1 represents a practical step toward shaping the future of web solutions, where digital experiences are more intelligent, more efficient, and effortlessly adapt to user needs. ASP Core in .NET 8 delivers a powerful framework for integrating advanced AI capabilities into these digital experiences. Sitefinity's new AI features showcase how .NET-based applications can seamlessly incorporate AI, making it easier for customers to personalize and optimize digital interactions, creating a more engaging and tailored experience," said Daniel Roth, Principal Product Manager at Microsoft.

Sitefinity is a cloud-based, AI-powered, enterprise-grade CMS built on modern .NET technology. It provides intuitive content management, personalization, integrated core CDP capabilities and a decoupled architecture to enable multichannel content delivery. As the cornerstone of the Progress Digital Experience (DX) portfolio, Sitefinity provides mid-market and enterprise organizations with the right digital experience tools to drive efficiency and rapid time to value in their digital initiatives.

In the past 12 months, Sitefinity has earned multiple industry recognitions from analysts and customers. Most recently, it was named as a Leader in G2's Winter 2024 Grid Report® for Digital Experience Platforms (DXP). The Progress DX suite of products was also recognized in the 2024 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Digital Experience Platforms (DXP) and as a Customers' Choice in the 2023 Gartner® Peer InsightsTM Voice of the Customer for DXP report.

Sitefinity 15.1 is available today. For more information, visit .

About Progress

Progress (Nasdaq: PRGS) provides software that enables organizations to develop and deploy their mission-critical applications and experiences, as well as effectively manage their data platforms, cloud and IT infrastructure. As an experienced, trusted provider, we make the lives of technology professionals easier. Over 4 million developers and technologists at hundreds of thousands of enterprises depend on Progress. Learn more at .

Progress, Sitefinity, and Sitefinity Insight are trademarks or registered trademarks of Progress Software Corporation and/or one of its subsidiaries or affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. Any other trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

Press Contacts:

Kim Baker

Progress

+ 1-800-213-3407

...