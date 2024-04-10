The First Fundraising Event Of The Parc Oméga Makwa Foundation, Will Be Chaired By Sophie Thibault

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTEBELLO, Quebec, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Makwa Foundation is delighted to announce the presentation of its very first fundraising event, the Harmony Drum Evening, which will take place on June 14th at Parc Oméga. Under the presidency of Mrs. Sophie Thibault, journalist, news anchor, and photographer, this evening promises to be unique and memorable.







“I am deeply honored to chair the first fundraising event of the new Makwa Foundation at Parc Oméga. Their mission resonates with my values and my love for animals and nature.” Mrs. Sophie Thibault

The funds raised during this event will support the important mission of the Makwa Foundation:

Protect animals and endangered speciesPromote education and researchSupport mental healthContribute to the appreciation of arts and culture

This exclusive event, presented by Excavation Séguin-Lafleur, will take the form of a VIP cocktail reception in the company of the wolves of Parc Omega, promising an enchanting and unforgettable atmosphere. On the agenda, a variety of captivating activities such as hoop dancing, a musical performance by the Grands Hurleurs, a presentation of nocturnal birds, a silent auction and more.





Tickets are on sale but they are limited.





About Parc Omega and its Foundation.

Since 1991, Parc Omega, located in the Outaouais, has offered a unique formula in Quebec, allowing visitors to discover numerous species of wild animals in their natural habitat throughout the seasons. In addition to its twelve-kilometer car route, its vast preserved natural spaces of over 2200 acres, the Park offers various seasonal activities, dining services, and unique accommodations.

The Makwa Foundation, established in 2022, aims to protect animals and endangered species, promote education and research, valuing mental health and contribute to the appreciation of arts and culture. It supports several research and conservation projects carried out at Omega Parc and elsewhere.

