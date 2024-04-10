(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BANNOCKBURN, Ill., USA, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One of the most difficult and urgent challenges facing the electronics industry is a chronic shortage of adequately skilled workers. Today, IPC unveiled an expansion of its strategy to address the workforce challenges of the U.S. electronics manufacturing industry and called on its more than 3,000 member companies to join in the effort.

IPC sets out a solutions-focused workforce plan in a white paper written by David Hernandez, IPC vice president of education, Carlos Plaza, IPC senior director of education and Dr. John W. Mitchell, IPC president and CEO. The paper,“Building Electronics Better: A Plan to Address the Workforce Challenges Facing the Electronics Manufacturing Industry,” targets both immediate labor market needs and the long-term sustainability and growth of the industry by building a skilled, adaptable, and motivated workforce. IPC's ambitious approach is focused on developing rewarding career pathways.

“IPC is the largest provider of education and workforce development in our industry,” said John W. Mitchell.“We credential more than 145,000 people per year, and we recently secured federal recognition for three registered apprenticeship programs. But we can't do it alone – we're calling on our partners in industry, academia, and government to join us on this critically important journey.”

“Significant challenges, including the lack of a well-defined school-to-industry pipeline, have contributed to industry workforce shortages that constrain the industry's growth and lead to increased production costs,” said David Hernandez.“IPC is delivering a multifaceted approach to recruitment and training. This is essential if we are to turn current socioeconomic, demographic, and cultural trends into opportunities for growth.”

According to the white paper, rising demand for electronic devices across the commercial, healthcare, automotive, and industrial sectors will see the global electronics manufacturing services (EMS) market grow from about $534 billion in 2023 to $856 billion in 2030. Key elements of IPC's plan include:



Talent Pipeline: Establishing partnerships between educational institutions, businesses, government agencies, and non-profit organizations to ensure a steady flow of skilled workers into the electronics manufacturing industry.

Career Pathways: Developing clear and structured career pathways that outline progression from entry-level positions to advanced roles, enhancing the visibility of career advancement opportunities within the industry.

Training and Education: Prioritizing the development of industry-defined training programs that equip individuals with the necessary skills and knowledge, including both technical and soft skills.

Dispelling Myths: Launching outreach efforts to improve the perception of manufacturing careers, highlighting the innovative aspects of the industry, and addressing misconceptions about manufacturing jobs.

Partnerships: Encouraging collaboration between government, academia, and industry to speed the transition of students and trainees into the workforce, including internships, apprenticeships, and mentorship programs. Standardized Credentials: Supporting the adoption of universally recognized, stackable credentials that validate the competencies and skills of qualified job candidates.

